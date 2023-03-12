Advertisement
March 12, 2023 / 6:36 PM

'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson to host 'SNL'

By Karen Butler
Quinta Brunson is set to host the first new "SNL" episode next month. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Quinta Brunson is set to host the first new "SNL" episode next month. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson is set to host the April 1 edition of Saturday Night Live.

Rapper Lil Yachty will provide the musical entertainment for the episode of the sketch-comedy series.

Wednesday and Scream VI actress Jenna Ortega hosted this weekend's show in New York and The 1975 was the musical act.

SNL is now in its 48th season on NBC.

