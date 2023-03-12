Advertisement
TV
March 12, 2023 / 6:16 PM

Glenn Close tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Sunday's Oscars

By Karen Butler
Glenn Close arrives with her daughter for the premiere of "Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace" at the Loews Astor Plaza theatre in New York City on May 16, 1999. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Actress Glenn Close will not present an Oscar as planned at Sunday's gala in Hollywood.

A representative said the 75-year-old Fatal Attraction and Tehran star has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the event.

Advertisement

"She was very much looking forward to taking part in the show," publicist Catherine Olim said in a statement, without offering details about Close's symptoms or condition.

Close had been expected to announce the Best Picture winner with her Air Force One co-star Harrison Ford.

The Oscars recognize excellence in cinema.

Close has been nominated for an Oscar eight times, most recently for 2020's Hillbilly Elegy, but has never won.

This year's ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will air on ABC.

Read More

Damian Lewis: 'Spy Among Friends' follows an everyman shattered by betrayal 'Last of Us' icon Merle Dandridge didn't tether herself to old ways of imagining Marlene 'Champions' star Kaitlin Olson: Happy lives are made of little wins 'White Lie' star Michael Shannon is more about the work than show biz fanfare

Latest Headlines

Damian Lewis: 'Spy Among Friends' follows an everyman shattered by betrayal
TV // 2 hours ago
Damian Lewis: 'Spy Among Friends' follows an everyman shattered by betrayal
NEW YORK, March 12 (UPI) -- Damian Lewis says Nick Elliott, the real-life British MI6 agent he plays in "A Spy Among Friends," represents all the people with whom Soviet double agent Kim Philby broke faith.
'Last of Us' icon Merle Dandridge didn't tether herself to old ways of imagining Marlene
TV // 5 hours ago
'Last of Us' icon Merle Dandridge didn't tether herself to old ways of imagining Marlene
NEW YORK, March 11 (UPI) -- Merle Dandridge says the Marlene she plays in "The Last of Us" live-action series is a more mature and deeply developed version of the freedom fighter she depicted in the beloved video game.
'SNL' mocks Oscars red carpet media coverage
TV // 7 hours ago
'SNL' mocks Oscars red carpet media coverage
March 12 (UPI) -- This weekend's episode of "Saturday Night Live" opened with a parody of entertainment journalists covering the Oscars red carpet in Hollywood.
Elizabeth Banks, Manny Jacinto to voice Pebbles, Bamm-Bamm in new 'Bedrock' cartoon
TV // 1 day ago
Elizabeth Banks, Manny Jacinto to voice Pebbles, Bamm-Bamm in new 'Bedrock' cartoon
March 10 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Banks and Manny Jacinto are to lend their voices to the 20-something-year-old characters of Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble in FOX's new adult animated series, "Bedrock."
CBS sets dates for 'NCIS: Los Angeles' two-part finale
TV // 1 day ago
CBS sets dates for 'NCIS: Los Angeles' two-part finale
March 10 (UPI) -- The two-part series finale for "NCIS: Los Angeles" is set to air on CBS May 14 and May 21.
'Love and Marriage: Huntsville' returns to OWN on April 8
TV // 2 days ago
'Love and Marriage: Huntsville' returns to OWN on April 8
March 10 (UPI) -- "Love and Marriage: Huntsville" returns to the OWN Network on April 8. It's the No. 1 rated show on the network and will air its 100th episode on April 29.
'Last Thing He Told Me': Jennifer Garner searches for missing husband in trailer
TV // 2 days ago
'Last Thing He Told Me': Jennifer Garner searches for missing husband in trailer
March 10 (UPI) -- Jennifer Garner and Angourie Rice star in the AppleTV+ adaptation of the bestselling book "The Last Thing He Told Me."
TV review: 'Ted Lasso' returns with laughs and heart
TV // 2 days ago
TV review: 'Ted Lasso' returns with laughs and heart
LOS ANGELES, March 10 (UPI) -- "Ted Lasso" Season 3 picks up where Season 2 left off and forwards the characters with humor and heartfelt emotion.
Paramount+ releases 'Grease is the Word' music video ahead of 'Pink Ladies' debut
TV // 2 days ago
Paramount+ releases 'Grease is the Word' music video ahead of 'Pink Ladies' debut
March 9 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released a music video showing the cast of its new "Grease" prequel, "Rise of the Pink Ladies," singing "Grease is the Word" and dancing through a drive-in movie theater.
Halle Berry, Pedro Pascal confirmed as Oscars presenters
TV // 2 days ago
Halle Berry, Pedro Pascal confirmed as Oscars presenters
March 9 (UPI) -- Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford and Kate Hudson have joined the lineup of presenters for Sunday's Oscars ceremony.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Stranger Things' star Grace Van Dien reveals alleged sexual harassment on movie set
'Stranger Things' star Grace Van Dien reveals alleged sexual harassment on movie set
Famous birthdays for March 12: James Taylor, Malina Weissman
Famous birthdays for March 12: James Taylor, Malina Weissman
'SNL' mocks Oscars red carpet media coverage
'SNL' mocks Oscars red carpet media coverage
'Baretta' actor Robert Blake dead at 89
'Baretta' actor Robert Blake dead at 89
Damian Lewis: 'Spy Among Friends' follows an everyman shattered by betrayal
Damian Lewis: 'Spy Among Friends' follows an everyman shattered by betrayal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement