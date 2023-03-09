Apple TV+ orders Season 2 of Harrison Ford's 'Shrinking'

Stars Jason Segel (L) and Harrison Ford attend the premiere of "Shrinking" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on January 26, 2023. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Thursday it has ordered a second season of its Harrison Ford-Jason Segel comedy, Shrinking. Co-created by Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, the show will air its eighth episode of Season 1 on Friday. Advertisement

"We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of Shrinking since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters," Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a statement.

"We can't wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for Season 2."

The ensemble also includes Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie and Luke Tennie.

The series is about a grieving therapist Jimmy (Segel) who goes against his training and tells his clients exactly what he thinks. Ford plays his colleague, a therapist with Parkinson's disease.