March 9, 2023 / 6:52 PM

Paramount+ releases 'Grease is the Word' music video ahead of 'Pink Ladies' debut

By Karen Butler

March 9 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released a music video showing the cast of its new Grease prequel, Rise of the Pink Ladies, singing "Grease is the Word" and dancing through a drive-in movie theater.

The nearly 4-minute preview got more than 300,000 views since it was posted on YouTube Thursday.

The show, which takes place in 1954 California, is set to premiere on the streaming service on April 6.

It stars Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Shanel Bailey, Madison Thompson, Johnathan Nieves, Jason Schmidt and Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Rydell High students and Jackie Hoffman as school staffer Miss McGee.

John Travolta and Olivia-Newton John starred in the original 1978 movie musical, Grease.

A sequel, Grease 2, followed in 1982, with Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield as the leads.

