March 8, 2023 / 8:16 AM

Rutledge Wood to host 'Hot Wheels' competition show for NBC

By Karen Butler
Rutledge Wood is set to host the car makeover competition show "Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge." Photo courtesy of NBC
March 8 (UPI) -- NBC has announced it ordered a car makeover competition show called Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge.

Top Gear US and Floor Is Lava host Rutledge Wood will star in the 10-episode series.

"So excited the news is out!" Wood wrote on his Instagram Stories Tuesday, along with screenshots of media stories about the project.

The network said in a press release Tuesday the show will "give Hot Wheels superfans the opportunity of a lifetime -- turning a nostalgic car from their past into the life-sized Hot Wheels of their dreams."

The winner of each episode will take home $25,000, then three finalists will transform another car in hopes of winning an additional $50,000 and the honor of having their design turned into an official Hot Wheels die-cast car.

"Everyone remembers their first car, the life experiences they had and the friends who came along for the ride. Hot Wheels is a legendary brand that has created a space for imaginations to run free," Corie Henson, executive vice president of unscripted programming at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement.

"Our prolific partners at Endemol Shine North America and Mattel have created larger-than-life family viewing with edge and humor all led by car enthusiast Rutledge Wood, whose creativity, credibility and passion for Hot Wheels makes him the perfect person to drive this wild competition."

The competition will be judged by resident experts Hertrech "Hert" Eugene Jr., an influencer in car culture and the drift scene, and Dalal Elsheikh, designer for the Ford Motor Company and Hot Wheels Brand Ambassador, as well as various celebrity guests.

No premiere date has been announced yet.

