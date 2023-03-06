1/5

Hoda Kotb returned to "Today" after being out for over a week. She says one of her daughters was seriously ill. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Both Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were back in their Today anchor chairs Monday. Guthrie was out several days after testing positive during the show for COVID-19 on Feb. 28 and Kotb was out for two weeks, which had some fans worried about her health as a breast cancer survivor. Advertisement

Kotb said Monday that her young daughter, Hope, was ill.

Kotb did not elaborate on Hope's diagnosis. The 3-year-old is one of two girls Kotb adopted with her then-partner, Joel Schiffman, in 2019. Hope followed Haley, now 5, in 2017. The former couple ended their engagement in 2022, but Schiffman continues to co-parent.

"My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week," Kotb told viewers at the beginning of the broadcast. "I'm so grateful she's home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come.And we are watching her closely. I'm just so happy."

Kotb also thanked Guthrie for her support during Hope's hospitalization and the doctors who were involved in her treatment.

"You know what I realized, too, Savannah? When your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out," Kotb told her.

She added, "I'm grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell who were amazing and the nurses. And I'm grateful to my family, and I'm grateful to friends like you who were there every single day. So, I want to say thank you for that. I love you."

Today co-anchor Craig Melvin addressed Kotb's absence on Wednesday.

"As for Hoda, we know some of you are wondering how she's doing," he said. "We can tell you, Hoda's OK. She's got a family health matter she's been dealing with."