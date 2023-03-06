1/5

Richard Madden will star in the new Prime Video series "Citadel," which will be released to the streamer on April 28. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Prime Video released the trailer for its upcoming series Citadel on Monday. The trailer which showcases stars Stanley Tucci, Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas hits upon all the spy movie bonafides -- including mysterious, shadowy organizations, global travel, big guns, explosions and treks on wintry landscapes. Advertisement

The seven-episode series is billed as an action-spy thriller. An independent spy agency, Citadel was on task in its quest to keep the world safe until it was destroyed by Manticore, which manipulates global events from the shadows.

Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) were once a Mr. and Mrs. Smith-like spy couple that had their memories wiped and are leading entirely new lives.

As is the way in spy movies, the former lovers meet in what looks like a hotel kitchen as Kane has recovered his memory and has been looking for his former partner.

He's been activated by Citadel's Bernard Orlick, played by Stanley Tucci, who needs the former couple to return to the spy game to stop new efforts byManticore to reshape global events.

After Kane throws a knife at Sinh, which she ducks expertly, she admits she may know Kane but only because she's seen him in a dream.

The trailer moves along at a fast clip heading to a train, where the former lovers are shown together again, to an explosion, to Orlick explaining that what Sinh saw in her dream was actually the couple's prior reality.

Cut to guns, then to a chase sequence on skis and mysterious people in mysterious rooms, until Sinh's final words, "Are you ready?' and viewers get a good sense of the Mr. and Mrs. Smith/Mission Impossible/Bourne Identity combination that Citadel aims to be.

Amazon Studios spent the money to make it happen, with a reported budget upwards of $250M for the shoot, which suffered from COVID interruptions and dueling creative professionals.

The Russo brothers of MCU fame won and are now credited for the project. They are also behind The Gray Man, the most expensive Netflix film of all time, but also the streamer's 4th most-watched movie ever as of 2022.

Citadel will release its first two episodes on Prime Video on April 28, followed by a new episode every Friday through May 26.