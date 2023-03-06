Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 6, 2023 / 1:52 PM

'Citadel' trailer: Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas experience high-octane thrills

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Richard Madden will star in the new Prime Video series "Citadel," which will be released to the streamer on April 28. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
Richard Madden will star in the new Prime Video series "Citadel," which will be released to the streamer on April 28. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Prime Video released the trailer for its upcoming series Citadel on Monday.

The trailer which showcases stars Stanley Tucci, Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas hits upon all the spy movie bonafides -- including mysterious, shadowy organizations, global travel, big guns, explosions and treks on wintry landscapes.

Advertisement

The seven-episode series is billed as an action-spy thriller. An independent spy agency, Citadel was on task in its quest to keep the world safe until it was destroyed by Manticore, which manipulates global events from the shadows.

Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) were once a Mr. and Mrs. Smith-like spy couple that had their memories wiped and are leading entirely new lives.

As is the way in spy movies, the former lovers meet in what looks like a hotel kitchen as Kane has recovered his memory and has been looking for his former partner.

He's been activated by Citadel's Bernard Orlick, played by Stanley Tucci, who needs the former couple to return to the spy game to stop new efforts byManticore to reshape global events.

After Kane throws a knife at Sinh, which she ducks expertly, she admits she may know Kane but only because she's seen him in a dream.

Advertisement

The trailer moves along at a fast clip heading to a train, where the former lovers are shown together again, to an explosion, to Orlick explaining that what Sinh saw in her dream was actually the couple's prior reality.

Cut to guns, then to a chase sequence on skis and mysterious people in mysterious rooms, until Sinh's final words, "Are you ready?' and viewers get a good sense of the Mr. and Mrs. Smith/Mission Impossible/Bourne Identity combination that Citadel aims to be.

Amazon Studios spent the money to make it happen, with a reported budget upwards of $250M for the shoot, which suffered from COVID interruptions and dueling creative professionals.

The Russo brothers of MCU fame won and are now credited for the project. They are also behind The Gray Man, the most expensive Netflix film of all time, but also the streamer's 4th most-watched movie ever as of 2022.

Citadel will release its first two episodes on Prime Video on April 28, followed by a new episode every Friday through May 26.

Read More

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Richard Madden are a spy couple in 'Citadel' first look Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles go on an adventure in 'Mutant Mayhem' trailer 'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' 'Women Talking,' win big at Writer's Guild Awards

Latest Headlines

Matthew Rhys: Perry Mason has impostor syndrome in Season 2
TV // 2 minutes ago
Matthew Rhys: Perry Mason has impostor syndrome in Season 2
NEW YORK, March 6 (UPI) -- Matthew Rhys says the titular defense attorney he plays in "Perry Mason" isn't as happy and successful as viewers might expect him to be after his big win in Season 1. The second season premieres Monday on HBO Max.
Hoda Kotb returns to 'Today' with details on absence
TV // 5 hours ago
Hoda Kotb returns to 'Today' with details on absence
March 6 (UPI) -- "Today" co-host Hoda Kotb returned to the show Monday after an absence she says was due to one of her children falling ill.
Pamela Adlon: 'History of the World' sequel is the naughtiness we need
TV // 7 hours ago
Pamela Adlon: 'History of the World' sequel is the naughtiness we need
NEW YORK, March 6 (UPI) -- Pamela Adlon said her new Hulu series, "History of the World, Part II," honors Mel Brooks' gifts for satire and parody and shows how the comedic filmmaker has influenced generations of funny people.
Caitlin Bassett: 'Quantum Leap' episode 'my most emotional' as military veteran
TV // 12 hours ago
Caitlin Bassett: 'Quantum Leap' episode 'my most emotional' as military veteran
LOS ANGELES, March 6 (UPI) -- "Quantum Leap" star Caitlin Bassett discusses her personal connection with Monday's episode set on a battleship, and co-star Brandon Routh reflects on portraying military authority.
Chris Rock jokes about Will Smith slap in Netflix special: 'It still hurts!'
TV // 1 day ago
Chris Rock jokes about Will Smith slap in Netflix special: 'It still hurts!'
March 5 (UPI) -- Comedian Chris Rock's stand-up special, "Selective Outrage," premiered on Netflix Saturday and, as expected, he made numerous jokes about Will Smith smacking him in the face onstage at the Oscars gala last year.
'Wednesday,' 'Sonic' win big at the Kids' Choice Awards
TV // 1 day ago
'Wednesday,' 'Sonic' win big at the Kids' Choice Awards
March 5 (UPI) -- "Wednesday" won the prizes for Favorite Family TV Show and Favorite Female Family TV Star -- Jenna Ortega -- while "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" earned the title of Favorite Movie at the Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Syndicated show 'Rachael Ray' wrapping 17-season run
TV // 2 days ago
Syndicated show 'Rachael Ray' wrapping 17-season run
March 4 (UPI) -- Celebrity chef and interviewer Rachael Ray has announced she is wrapping her eponymous weekday daytime program after 17 seasons.
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: What to watch, what to expect
TV // 2 days ago
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: What to watch, what to expect
March 3 (UPI) -- The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio, is airing on Nickelodeon and several other channels live on Saturday.
Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise series 'Three Women' lands at STARZ
TV // 3 days ago
Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise series 'Three Women' lands at STARZ
March 3 (UPI) -- STARZ has announced it picked up "Three Women," a 10-part adaptation of Lisa Taddeo's book, starring Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise and Gabrielle Creevy.
Hallmark Channel orders Season 2 of 'The Way Home'
TV // 3 days ago
Hallmark Channel orders Season 2 of 'The Way Home'
March 3 (UPI) -- Hallmark Channel has announced it ordered a second season of its time-travel drama, "The Way Home."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pamela Adlon: 'History of the World' sequel is the naughtiness we need
Pamela Adlon: 'History of the World' sequel is the naughtiness we need
Maya Rudolph, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Post Malone sign up for 'Ninja Turtles' voice roles
Maya Rudolph, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Post Malone sign up for 'Ninja Turtles' voice roles
'Creed III' tops the North American box office with $58.7M
'Creed III' tops the North American box office with $58.7M
Chris Rock jokes about Will Smith slap in Netflix special: 'It still hurts!'
Chris Rock jokes about Will Smith slap in Netflix special: 'It still hurts!'
Hoda Kotb returns to 'Today' with details on absence
Hoda Kotb returns to 'Today' with details on absence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement