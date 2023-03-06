Caitlin Bassett: 'Quantum Leap' episode 'my most emotional' as military veteran

1/5

Caitlin Bassett plays Addison on "Quantum Leap." Photo courtesy of NBC

LOS ANGELES, March 6 (UPI) -- As a real-life military veteran, Caitlin Bassett said Monday's episode of Quantum Leap, airing at 10 p.m. on NBC, deeply moved her. Bassett, 32, served seven years in the Army, part of that in Afghanistan, and the episode takes place on a Naval battleship in 1989. Advertisement

"This was my most emotional as a person because my father was a Vietnam veteran himself," Bassett told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "That left scars that many children of Vietnam veterans felt."

On Quantum Leap, Ben Song (Raymond Lee) "leaps" into the body of a different person from the past each week. In Monday's episode, "S.O.S.," Ben ends up in the body of Rossi, a security officer on a battleship on May 2, 1989.

Bassett plays Addison, Ben's fiancee and partner in the Quantum Leap project. She can visit Ben from the future, but only as a hologram who cannot interact with people in the past.

The executive officer of the ship is Augustine (Brandon Routh), Addison's father. The episode allows Addison to observe her father on a mission she'd only heard about as a child.

"It really hit home when it came to the cross-generational effects of war," Bassett said. "That was, by far, the most emotional and closest to home it's been, for sure."

Routh, 43, said he related to the role as the father of a 10-year-old son, Leo. Augustine has to pull rank on Rossi, but understands the delicacy of navigating conflicting opinions.

"Parenting is helping me with that, too," Routh said. "One of my challenges is authority, setting boundaries without being too much."

Routh, who played a military commander in the video game Call of Duty: Ghosts, recalled his voiceover experience of giving game players instructions when it came to playing Augustine.

"Since I did that, it helped ground me in some sense of authority, being circumspect in speech and careful with speech," Routh said. "I worked to enunciate commands."

In Quantum Leap, Ben is traveling through time to correct mistakes of the past. In "S.O.S." that mistake involves a military operation that haunts Augustine for the rest of his life.

On the mission, Augustine tells Ben/Rossi about his daughter, not knowing that Addison is a hologram who is listening in. Addison sees her father in a new light after hearing his perspective.

"It's like cheating," Bassett said. "I think to a certain extent, we all wish we understood our parents as adults."

Bassett said she was touched that Addison was able "to resolve basically the biggest childhood wound."

Still, back in 1989, as Rossi, Ben can't overrule Augustine, let alone Captain Drake (Alex Carter). Ben must find a way to persuade the officers to choose a rescue mission over an attack against Chinese vessels, without violating the chain of command.

Ben is used to telling his team what to do. Bassett said she enjoyed how Addison got to explain to Ben "that doesn't work in this world. That would work in a different world, but where you are now, that is not going to be effective."

Quantum Leap is technically a military project, but in the present day, even the boss, Magic Williams (Ernie Hudson), rarely pulls rank. Bassett said it makes sense that they do not follow a strict chain of command while inventing time travel.

"They're trying to create something new, and you need space for that," Bassett said of the Quantum Leap team in the present day. "Very strict chain of command or protocols like that doesn't help in that way."

Since Augustine still has the rest of his career ahead of him, Routh said he would be open to returning in another episode. Though there are no formal plans, the concept of Quantum Leap suggests Ben could leap back to Augustine in the '90s or '00s.

"I would be happy to reprise in whatever age they would want to find Augustine," Routh said.

Until then, Bassett already is filming the second season of Quantum Leap. She said the season finale will set up major stories for next year.

"Questions will be answered, but we go big," Bassett said..

Quantum Leap airs Mondays on NBC.