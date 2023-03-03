Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: What to watch, what to expect

1/6

Charli D'Amelio is co-hosting the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards along with "CBS Mornings" anchor Nate Burleson. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will be aired live from Los Angeles on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST. The show will be hosted by CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson and social media influencer Charli D'Amelio. This year's top nominee is the Netflix show Stranger Things, which is nominated for six awards in its penultimate season. Advertisement

How to Watch

The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will air on Teen Nick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., TVLand, CMT, and MTV2 on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST.

Participants

Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio are hosting the awards show. Bebe Rexha is performing her hit "I'm Good (Blue)." Young Dylan, who stars in the Tyler-Perry-produced Nickelodeon show of the same name, is also performing.

2,000 gallons of slime are on deck for @Nickelodeon's #KidsChoiceAwards, where our very own @NateBurleson will co-host alongside @CharliDamelio. Nate shares a unique behind-the-scenes look at everything the team is doing to prepare for the show. pic.twitter.com/KHCCinb0wI— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) March 3, 2023

Expect to see appearances by Awkwafina, Lil Baby, Halle Bailey, Pete Davidson, Melissa McCarthy, MrBeast, Chris Pine, Anthony Ramos, Michelle Rodriguez and Seth Rogen.

Advertisement

Nominees

That Girl Lay Lay, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, and High School Musical: The Series are all nominated for four awards. Music nominees include Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Blackpink and BTS.

First-time nominees this year include Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, rapper Jack Harlow, Japanese singer/songwriter Joji, "Sunroof" singer Nicky Youre and Black Panther's Letitia Wright.

Adam Sandler will receive the 2023 King of Comedy Award. The 10-time Kids' Choice Award winner will accept the award during this year's telecast and will, per usual, be slimed.

"Recognized for his prolific career in comedy as an actor, writer, producer, comedian and musician over the past 30 years, Sandler will accept his Silver Blimp from a giant, opulent throne on the KCA stage, before getting decimated in Nickelodeon's iconic Slime," according to a press release from Nickelodeon.