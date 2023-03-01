Nordic stars bring sex, terrorism, murder to U.S. streaming

1/5

Siri (Matilda Kallstrom) agrees to a threesome with Camille (Alma Jodorowsky) and her boyfriend. Photo courtesy of Viaplay

LOS ANGELES, Mar. 1 (UPI) -- The stars of dramas Threesome, Furia and Trom said their shows, premiering Wednesday on Viaplay in the United States, will show American audiences atypical examples of Nordic television. Threesome's Matilda Kallstrom, Furia's Ine Marie Wilmann and Pal Sverre Hagen, and Trom's Ulrich Thomsen spoke with UPI by Zoom recently to explain how the shows differ from the usual Nordic dramas - and what each series offers U.S. viewers. Advertisement

'Threesome' corrects a history of 'bad sex scenes'

The Swedish drama Threesome stars Kallstrom as Siri, a woman who agrees to have a threesome with her boyfriend David (Simon Loof) and another woman, Camille (Alma Jodorowsky).

Stockholm-based Kallstrom said she was not satisfied with Swedish television's portrayal of sex, though nudity is permitted on the air.

"We've done a lot of bad sex scenes," Kallstrom said of Swedish television. "With Threesome, we really wanted to focus on making good intimacy scenes that felt authentic and you could relate to."

Kallstrom said her complaints about previous sex scenes related to brief shots of simulated sex that did not forward the plot. Kallstrom said that the threesome and the love scenes between Siri and David are important to the plot.

"Every sex scene has a purpose," Kallstrom said. "It has to mean something."

In the first episode, it is Siri's idea to explore the threesome with Camille. Afterward, Siri feels disturbed by seeing David put his arm around Camille in their sleep.

""During the threesome, I feel like [Siri] is the one who takes control and wants to do this," Kallstrom said. "It's afterward where she reflects back and sees the threesome in a different light."

Threesome is the first starring role for Kallstrom. Kallstrom said her previous roles typecast her in comedy.

"It was really nice to get a part that was more meaningful for me and more relatable," Kallstrom said.

'Furia' is more topical than the usual Norwegian show

The Norwegian drama Furia stars Hagen as Asgeir, a policeman who investigates an anti-Islam terrorist group. Ragan (Wilmann) goes undercover with the sect and Asgeir almost blows her cover.

While American dramas have many shows like Homeland and 24, Hagen said such shows about timely political crimes are rare in Norway.

"The whole situation is something we share very much with the U.S.," Hagen said. "We're all in this together, so I hope that the American audience will connect with it."

Wilmannn said she hopes Furia shines light on real local and global issues. Norway was the target of two terror attacks in 2011, including a car bomb in Oslo and a mass shooting in Utoya.

Wilmann said Furia deals with fears that have affected Norway since Utoya.

"[Ragna] almost becomes an extremist herself in the fight against extremism," Wilmann said. "How far will you go and how much damage do you do on your way to the goal of doing good, both to yourself and to the world?"

Wilmann said her research for Furia was "a dark period" due to her immersion in documentaries and articles about "right wing extremism and extreme Islam." She said she also wanted to transform herself physically.

Willmann played figure skater Sonja Henie in the 2018 movie, Sonja: The White Swan. Wilmann felt like her figure skater body would not be convincing as an undercover agent in a terror cell.

"I had to do a lot of fighting and handling guns," Wilmann said.

Hagen said Asgeir is simpler than Ragna. Asgeir retired from special ops to care for his daughters after his wife was killed on the job.

Now, Asgeir finds himself on another dangerous assignment, but one he cannot ignore. Asgeir helps Ragna bring down the terrorists simply to prevent an attack that could threaten his children.

"It's maybe the most basic sort of instinct a human can have, to protect your child," Hagen said.

'Trom' showcases a unique location

The Danish drama Trom stars Thomsen as journalist Hannis Martinsson. Hannis receives a video from Sonja (Helena Hedinsdottir) claiming to be his daughter.

When Sonja's body turns up on the Faroe Islands, Hannis recognizes the location of her video and begins his own investigation. The local police don't take kindly to his intrusion.

Thomsen said Trom is the first production filmed entirely on the Faroe Islands. Other productions have gotten footage of Faroe, but Trom represents the islands' attempt to set up production infrastructure.

"You could easily shoot some sci-fi, some moon landscape out there," Thomsen said. "It has its own vibe and look so it's not crazy typical."

The cast and crew of Trom stayed in hotels on the Faroe Islands. Thomsen said the Islands are building studio space and training locals to work as crew members.

He said Trom also reflects a real issue the Faroe Islands face. The murder is related to the whaling industry.

Faroese have been whaling since settling on the islands, and have been regulated since 1948. Documentaries like The Islands and the Whale and A Taste of Whale have chronicled animal rights activists' attempts to end the practice.

"It's not for the survival of the population to kill all these whales," Thomsen said. "I don't think it's necessary."

American viewers have seen Thomsen in other international productions. He was in the Pierce Brosnan James Bond outing The World Is Not Enough, The Thing prequel and TV's Banshee and Counterpart.

Thomsen said that being fluent in Danish, English and German has increased his opportunities.

"I'm pleased I wasn't dependent on Hollywood," he said. "I could always just go back."

Thomsen also directed two films and is preparing a third, to be called Sugar, about young girls who seek wealthy men to date and provide for them.

"The idea is that you want to sugar coat your life," Thomsen said.