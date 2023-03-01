Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 1, 2023 / 4:00 AM

Steve Howey, Ginger Gonzaga braved illness, expectations in 'True Lies'

By Fred Topel
1/5
Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga make "True Lies" their own. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga make "True Lies" their own. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, March 1 (UPI) -- Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga star in the TV adaptation of True Lies, premiering Wednesday on CBS, in the face of on-set illnesses and the shadow of the 1994 movie.

Howey, who plays Harry Tasker, the role Arnold Schwarzenegger played, said he worked through a 103-degree fever in the action-packed show.

Advertisement

"I had 103 temperature," Howey said in a recent Zoom panel. '[Gonzaga] lost her voice. She was mouthing the words. I hurt my back. I pulled my left quadriceps."

Like the movie, Helen Tasker (Gonzaga) discovers her husband actually has been an international spy throughout their relationship. When Harry's cover is blown, Helen is recruited to become his partner.

The action did not wait for Howey's fever to break. Gonzaga said the episode being shot was just as physical as any other.

Advertisement

"When he had a 103 fever, it also just so happened to be the episode where he needed to pick me up multiple times," Gonzaga said. "[Howey] just had to deadlift my body."

Howey said that he injured his finger performing a stunt with a co-star. Mike O'Gorman plays Luther, a member of Harry's team, but O'Gorman stepped out for this stunt.

"I had to throw Luther against the wall," Howey said. "I threw his stunt double against the wall, and it snapped my finger back. Then I had to pop it back."

Helen proves useful on spy missions. She speaks more languages than Harry so can often understand the bad guys.

When it comes to the show's action, Gonzaga said she is learning new skills like horseback riding, boxing and skiing. Gonzaga said she previously practiced gymnastics.

"I had no idea how much I would need Pilates for this job," Gonzaga said. "I literally need the muscle that comes from that to do some of the work."

Gonzaga said Helen's skills do not translate into her real life. She said she was reminded she does not possess Helen's action hero skills while on location in New Orleans.

"We did go out in New Orleans and I was assaulted by a woman, literally taken by my hair and thrown onto the ground," Gonzaga said. "I was unfortunately a damsel in distress in real life in that situation, with Steve literally having to come and save me."

Advertisement

Although it has been 29 years since the movie True Lies premiered, Howey said Schwarzenegger's character is indelible. Howey said he refuses to do a Schwarzenegger impression, even off camera.

"I said that, out of respect for the man, I would never do the impersonation," Howey said. "I've never done it, not once, and I never will."

Howey said he and Gonzaga created their own Harry and Helen for the TV iteration of True Lies.

"We couldn't mirror the movie," Howey said. "We wanted to bring our own flair."

Gonzaga said she never saw the 1994 film. So she could approach Helen without the pressure of Jamie Lee Curtis's performance.

"The last thing I want to do is an impression of Jamie Lee Curtis," Gonzaga said. "I love her so much. I have so much respect for her."

True Lies airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.

Read More

Review: 'History of World' sequel updates brilliant satire for TikTok generation Movie review: 'Children of the Corn' loses inspiration with shock violence 'Quantum Leap' head writer finally got chance to direct

Latest Headlines

Nordic stars bring sex, terrorism, murder to U.S. streaming
TV // 1 hour ago
Nordic stars bring sex, terrorism, murder to U.S. streaming
LOS ANGELES, Mar. 1 (UPI) -- The stars of "Threesome," "Furia" and "Trom" discuss the unique qualities their shows bring to Nordic television upon their U.S. streaming premieres on Viaplay.
Savannah Guthrie takes off from 'Today' after positive COVID-19 test
TV // 14 hours ago
Savannah Guthrie takes off from 'Today' after positive COVID-19 test
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Savannah Guthrie had to leave the set of NBC's "Today" on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Review: 'History of World' sequel updates brilliant satire for TikTok generation
TV // 14 hours ago
Review: 'History of World' sequel updates brilliant satire for TikTok generation
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Forty-two years after the movie "History of the World, Part I," the sequel uses modern culture to satirize more historical events in comedy sketches. It premieres Monday on Hulu.
Damian Lewis to return to 'Billions' for Season 7
TV // 16 hours ago
Damian Lewis to return to 'Billions' for Season 7
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Damian Lewis, who plays hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod on "Billions," is returning to the series after leaving in 2021 at the end of it's fifth season.
New 'Pokemon' stop-motion animated series in the works at Netflix
TV // 19 hours ago
New 'Pokemon' stop-motion animated series in the works at Netflix
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it is working on a stop-motion animation series called "Pokémon Concierge."
'The Wall,' 'Weakest Link' to return in April
TV // 19 hours ago
'The Wall,' 'Weakest Link' to return in April
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- NBC  has announced its game shows "The Wall" and "Weakest Link" will return with fresh episodes in April.
What to watch: 10 shows premiering in March
TV // 1 day ago
What to watch: 10 shows premiering in March
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- In March, a mixture of returning faves from scripted and reality TV, as well as the biggest awards show of the year, will air.
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Richard Madden are a spy couple in 'Citadel' first look
TV // 1 day ago
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Richard Madden are a spy couple in 'Citadel' first look
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Amazon Studios has a new series debuting on the streamer in April. "Citadel" stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden as spies trying to protect the world from a global threat.
Arnold Schwarzenegger show 'Fubar' to premiere May 25 on Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger show 'Fubar' to premiere May 25 on Netflix
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing his talents to the small screen. Netflix announced his starring role in "Fubar," which will debut on May 25.
Stephen Fry to host British 'Jeopardy!' for ITV
TV // 1 day ago
Stephen Fry to host British 'Jeopardy!' for ITV
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Actor, writer and comedian Stephen Fry has signed on to host a British version of the U.S. trivia show "Jeopardy!"
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Keke Palmer announces birth of first child; shares photos of newborn son
Keke Palmer announces birth of first child; shares photos of newborn son
Jeremy Renner shares workout video as he recovers from injuries
Jeremy Renner shares workout video as he recovers from injuries
Couples consider third and fourth partners in 'Seeking Brother Husband' coming soon to TLC
Couples consider third and fourth partners in 'Seeking Brother Husband' coming soon to TLC
Famous birthdays for Feb. 28: Bernadette Peters, John Turturro
Famous birthdays for Feb. 28: Bernadette Peters, John Turturro
Family of actor Tom Sizemore is 'deciding end of life matters'
Family of actor Tom Sizemore is 'deciding end of life matters'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement