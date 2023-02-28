'The Wall,' 'Weakest Link' to return in April

1/5

Chris Hardwick's "The Wall" returns for Season 5 in April. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- NBC has announced its game shows The Wall and Weakest Link will return with fresh episodes in April.

"The heart-stopping games return with exciting new gameplay, a slew of special guests and a fresh crop of deserving contestants who are eager to put their skills to the test in a battle for life-changing cash prizes," the network said in a press release Monday.

Advertisement

The Wall, hosted by Chris Hardwick and executive produced by LeBron James, will be back for Season 5 on April 11.

The third season of the Weakest Link revival with Jane Lynch will premiere April 17.

Episodes will stream on Peacock the day after they are on television.