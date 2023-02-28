Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 28, 2023 / 8:32 AM

'The Wall,' 'Weakest Link' to return in April

By Karen Butler
1/5
Chris Hardwick's "The Wall" returns for Season 5 in April. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
Chris Hardwick's "The Wall" returns for Season 5 in April. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- NBC  has announced its game shows The Wall and Weakest Link will return with fresh episodes in April.

"The heart-stopping games return with exciting new gameplay, a slew of special guests and a fresh crop of deserving contestants who are eager to put their skills to the test in a battle for life-changing cash prizes," the network said in a press release Monday.

Advertisement

The Wall, hosted by Chris Hardwick and executive produced by LeBron James, will be back for Season 5 on April 11.

The third season of the Weakest Link revival with Jane Lynch will premiere April 17.

Episodes will stream on Peacock the day after they are on television. 

Read More

Michelle Randolph: Elizabeth, Jack represent hope in tough times for the Duttons in '1923' Adam Scott still relates to struggling actor he plays on 'Party Down' Joel Courtney: 'Jesus Revolution' is a fun movie about grace, forgiveness 'Outer Banks' stars: Pogues want stability, but adventure is always calling them

Latest Headlines

What to watch: 10 shows premiering in March
TV // 5 hours ago
What to watch: 10 shows premiering in March
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- In March, a mixture of returning faves from scripted and reality TV, as well as the biggest awards show of the year, will air.
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Richard Madden are a spy couple in 'Citadel' first look
TV // 17 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Richard Madden are a spy couple in 'Citadel' first look
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Amazon Studios has a new series debuting on the streamer in April. "Citadel" stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden as spies trying to protect the world from a global threat.
Arnold Schwarzenegger show 'Fubar' to premiere May 25 on Netflix
TV // 19 hours ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger show 'Fubar' to premiere May 25 on Netflix
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing his talents to the small screen. Netflix announced his starring role in "Fubar," which will debut on May 25.
Stephen Fry to host British 'Jeopardy!' for ITV
TV // 23 hours ago
Stephen Fry to host British 'Jeopardy!' for ITV
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Actor, writer and comedian Stephen Fry has signed on to host a British version of the U.S. trivia show "Jeopardy!"
BBC orders Season 2 of reality show 'The Traitors'
TV // 23 hours ago
BBC orders Season 2 of reality show 'The Traitors'
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The BBC announced Monday that it has ordered a second season of its hit reality show, The Traitors.
'Last of Us' guest star Storm Reid on Riley-Bella relationship: 'Love is beautiful'
TV // 1 day ago
'Last of Us' guest star Storm Reid on Riley-Bella relationship: 'Love is beautiful'
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Storm Reid guest starred on Sunday's episode of the post-apocalyptic drama, "The Last of Us," playing Riley, the best friend and love interest of teen heroine Ellie (Bella Ramsey.)
'Hacks' co-stars say Jean Smart 'doing well' after procedure as actress misses SAG Awards
TV // 1 day ago
'Hacks' co-stars say Jean Smart 'doing well' after procedure as actress misses SAG Awards
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Jean Smart's "Hacks" co-star Christopher McDonald accepted her Best Actress in a Comedy Series trophy on her behalf at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles Sunday.
'Quantum Leap' head writer finally got chance to direct
TV // 1 day ago
'Quantum Leap' head writer finally got chance to direct
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Deborah Pratt, head writer of the original "Quantum Leap," finally got a chance to direct an episode with Monday's episode of the revival, which Pratt also executive produces.
'Everything,' 'Lotus,' 'Abbott,' 'Top Gun,' 'Stranger Things' score SAG Awards
TV // 1 day ago
'Everything,' 'Lotus,' 'Abbott,' 'Top Gun,' 'Stranger Things' score SAG Awards
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Stranger Things" earned the accolades for Best Stunt Ensemble for a Film and TV Series, respectively, at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
Michelle Randolph: Elizabeth, Jack represent hope in tough times for the Duttons in '1923'
TV // 1 day ago
Michelle Randolph: Elizabeth, Jack represent hope in tough times for the Duttons in '1923'
NEW YORK, Feb. 26 (UPI) -- "1923" star Michelle Randolph says life may not be easy on their 20th century Montana cattle ranch, but young-and-in-love Elizabeth Strafford and Jack Dutton will weather any hardship as long as they can be together.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Everything,' 'Lotus,' 'Abbott,' 'Top Gun,' 'Stranger Things' score SAG Awards
'Everything,' 'Lotus,' 'Abbott,' 'Top Gun,' 'Stranger Things' score SAG Awards
Arnold Schwarzenegger show 'Fubar' to premiere May 25 on Netflix
Arnold Schwarzenegger show 'Fubar' to premiere May 25 on Netflix
Movie review: 'Children of the Corn' loses inspiration with shock violence
Movie review: 'Children of the Corn' loses inspiration with shock violence
'Last of Us' guest star Storm Reid on Riley-Bella relationship: 'Love is beautiful'
'Last of Us' guest star Storm Reid on Riley-Bella relationship: 'Love is beautiful'
Stephen Fry to host British 'Jeopardy!' for ITV
Stephen Fry to host British 'Jeopardy!' for ITV
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement