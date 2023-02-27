Trending
Feb. 27, 2023 / 1:25 PM

Arnold Schwarzenegger show 'Fubar' to premiere May 25 on Netflix

By Tonya Pendleton
Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the press conference for the film "Terminator: Dark Fate" in Tokyo in 2019. Netflix announced today that "Fubar," his first series for television, will be released on May 23. File Photo by Mori Keizo/UPI
Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the press conference for the film "Terminator: Dark Fate" in Tokyo in 2019. Netflix announced today that "Fubar," his first series for television, will be released on May 23. File Photo by Mori Keizo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger has many accomplishments throughout his storied career but starring in a TV series wasn't among them. Until now. Netflix announced the Terminator star's Fubar will debut on May 25.

On the eight-episode show, created by Prison Break's Nick Santora, he plays an almost-retired CIA agent who finds out that he and his daughter are both CIA operatives and must join forces.

"The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could befunny while still kicking ass," Santora said in a statement acquired by Variety." That's why I wanted Fubar to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that -- and more."

In the trailer, Schwarzenegger lights a cigar, walks away from an explosion, rides a motorcycle and spins a fast car, then gets hit in the nether regions by a character played by comedian Fortune Feimster.

"That's what you get for being sentimental," she says.

Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick), Jay Baruchel, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris and Fabiana Udenio also star on the series.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I'm going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is," Schwarzenegger said in a press release. "'Fubar will kick your [expletive] and make you laugh -- and not just for two hours. You get a whole season."

