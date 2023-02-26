Woody Harrelson sends up 'The Whale' on 'Saturday Night Live'

1/5

Woody Harrelson guest hosted "SNL" for a fifth time this weekend. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live guest host Woody Harrelson this weekend sent up Brendan Fraser's Oscar-nominated performance in The Whale and the troubling Hollywood trend of canceling projects already in the works. The 5 1/2-minute sketch saw Mikey Day playing a filmmaker named Blake who must break the news to his cast that The Hippo, "a gut-wrenching drama about obesity," has been scrapped by the movie studio. Advertisement

"The worst part is I know how much work you all did to prepare for your roles," Day said.

"I shadowed a therapist for two weeks to get into character," said Ego Nwodim, playing one of the film's leads.

"I know, I know! And Jonas grew a beard, which I know he hates," Blake agreed. "And, for his role, Keith gained 450 pounds in six months."

Harrelson, wearing a fat suit as Keith, then entered the room and said: "Sorry. Just to be clear, the movie is officially dead as in, we are not making it?"

Told that was correct, Keith admitted, "That's rough!" while his co-star, played by Chloe Fineman, angrily complained, "I dyed my hair brown for nothing?"

"I have something called triabetes now. It's the one after diabetes," Keith said sadly, explaining he dined on "gristle loaf" made of beef fat and corn syrup nine times a day to get his new shape because he thought it would win him an Oscar.

Blake tried to comfort Keith by reminding him, now that his schedule was clear, he was free to accept an offer to star in a Marvel superhero movie.

"I think that ship has sailed. I'm not exactly in X-Men shape right now," Keith lamented, struggling to settle into a chair.