Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 24, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Nat Wolff: 'The Consultant' is destabilizing and challenging

By Fred Topel
1/7
Nat Wolff stars in "The Consultant." Photo courtesy of Getty Images for Prime Video
Nat Wolff stars in "The Consultant." Photo courtesy of Getty Images for Prime Video

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Natt Wolff said he was attracted to the drama series, The Consultant, premiering Friday on Prime Video, because it addressed controversial issues in the modern workplace.

"I love that it's destabilizing and challenging," Wolff told UPI in a Zoom interview.

Advertisement

Wolff plays Craig, a programmer at gaming company CompWare. When the founder is slain, consultant Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz) takes over.

Patoff shakes up his employees by demanding they answer phones before sunrise and rush into the office at his beck and call. Patoff also pits different employees against each other in mind games for promotions and new offices.

"That pilot is enough trigger material to continue the conversation just about that for about a year and one-half," Waltz said. "There's a lot to talk about."

Tong Basgallop adapted the Bentley Little novel for television. Basgallop said the issues at play in The Consultant could occur at any company.

Advertisement

"Everyone's facing the same thing, the same hierarchical pressures, the same kind of demands from your boss," Basgallop said. "Is this good for your career or is it good for your soul?"

Director-executive producer Matt Shakman agreed the plot of The Consultant is universal. However, Shakman said the frivolity of the games CompWare produces created in an effective setting.

He said the fictional games in The Consultant are simple and upbeat, so they stand "in juxtaposition to a much more complicated moral playground that's happening interpersonally."

Aimee Carrero plays Craig's fiancee, Patti, who does not work at Compware, but Carrero said she relates to the issues at play in Craig's office.

"We can fall prey to suggestion or power dynamics because there is no social safety net," Carrero said. "Maybe I can't say no to Patoff. If I say no, then I can't pay my rent or I can't feed my family."

Waltz also has an executive producer credit on The Consultant. However, Waltz said he does not wield any actual authority behind the scenes.

"Executive produce sounds like I initiated this thing," Waltz said. "I initiated diddly squat. I got a fantastic script. I met Tony and Matt, and we had a conversation of the kind that I really desire to continue."

Advertisement

In a later episode, Patoff takes Craig out for a night of business meetings. Wolff said the actors truly bonded as their characters formed an uneasy alliance.

"Christoph said to Tony, 'I think I'd like some more scenes with Nat,'" Wolff said. "I took that as a big compliment."

At CompWare, Craig works closely with Elaine (Brittany O'Grady), who shares Craig's skepticism about Patoff.

"I think that they have a sense of intimacy at work," O'Grady said. "They create this intimate environment where they can confide in one another."

While trying to keep their jobs, Craig and Elaine search for more information about Patoff, who remains mysterious, and anything Craig and Elaine discover only raises more questions.

"In Episode 1, he very much is this antagonist," Basgallop said. "As you go through the show, you start to see the world a little more through his eyes. You start to understand what he's up to and why he is the way he is. "

All eight episodes of The Consultant are available Friday on Prime Video.

Read More

'Bel-Air' cast addresses book banning in Season 2 story TV review: 'True Lies' waters down original's edge Keri Russell 'couldn't say no' to 'Cocaine Bear'

Latest Headlines

'Outer Banks' stars: Pogues want stability, but adventure is always calling them
TV // 13 hours ago
'Outer Banks' stars: Pogues want stability, but adventure is always calling them
NEW YORK, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The stars of "Outer Banks" say their young adult characters are torn between seeking stability and yearning for adventure in Season 3.
'Apples Never Fall': Jake Lacy, Alison Brie join Peacock adaptation
TV // 15 hours ago
'Apples Never Fall': Jake Lacy, Alison Brie join Peacock adaptation
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Jake Lacy and Alison Brie will star in "Apples Never Fall," a new series based on the Liane Moriarty novel.
'The Glory' Part 2 trailer: Dong-eun creates 'perfect misery'
TV // 17 hours ago
'The Glory' Part 2 trailer: Dong-eun creates 'perfect misery'
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- "The Glory," a South Korean revenge drama starring Song Hye-kyo, will return with new episodes on Netflix.
What to stream after Netflix's 'Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal'
TV // 18 hours ago
What to stream after Netflix's 'Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal'
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix docuseries "Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal" follows in the footsteps of previous documentaries and podcasts to tell the story of the wealthy Murdaugh family's alleged crimes.
'Bel-Air' cast addresses book banning in Season 2 story
TV // 1 day ago
'Bel-Air' cast addresses book banning in Season 2 story
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan, Cassandra Freeman, Adrian Holmes, Akira Akbar and producers Carla Banks-Waddles and Morgan Cooper discuss a timely storyline in "Bel-Air" Season 2.
TV review: 'True Lies' waters down original's edge
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'True Lies' waters down original's edge
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The "True Lies" TV series avoids some of the pitfalls of the James Cameron blockbuster movie, but in doing so robs the premise of any of its compelling edge.
Reba McEntire returns to 'The Voice' amid competition changes
TV // 1 day ago
Reba McEntire returns to 'The Voice' amid competition changes
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- NBC announced changes for Season 23 of "The Voice" on Wednesday, including the addition of Reba McEntire as a Mega Mentor and additional competition changes.
'Queen of the Universe' introduces Season 2 contestants
TV // 1 day ago
'Queen of the Universe' introduces Season 2 contestants
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Drag singing competition "Queen of the Universe" will return for a second season on Paramount+ in March.
No Season 4 for 'South Side' on HBO Max
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 4 for 'South Side' on HBO Max
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- HBO Max has confirmed it is not renewing its Chicago-set sitcom, "South Side," for a fourth season.
BBC adapting Agatha Christie's 'Murder is Easy' as a miniseries
TV // 1 day ago
BBC adapting Agatha Christie's 'Murder is Easy' as a miniseries
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced plans to start filming a two-part thriller based on Agatha Christie's classic mystery novel, "Murder is Easy," this summer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paris Hilton announces newborn son's name, explains meaning
Paris Hilton announces newborn son's name, explains meaning
Former child actor Jansen Panettiere dies at 28
Former child actor Jansen Panettiere dies at 28
Famous birthdays for Feb. 23: Emily Blunt, Emilia Jones
Famous birthdays for Feb. 23: Emily Blunt, Emilia Jones
Movie review: 'Cocaine Bear' delivers outrageous thrills
Movie review: 'Cocaine Bear' delivers outrageous thrills
Keri Russell 'couldn't say no' to 'Cocaine Bear'
Keri Russell 'couldn't say no' to 'Cocaine Bear'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement