Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 23, 2023 / 10:19 AM

What to stream after Netflix's 'Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal'

By Ben Hooper
Alex Murdaugh in "Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal," now streaming on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix
Alex Murdaugh in "Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal," now streaming on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal is streaming now on Netflix, but the true crime documentary is not the first to tackle the story of the wealthy Murdaugh family and their alleged crimes -- including murder.

The three-part Netflix documentary, from Fyre Fraud Emmy nominees Jenner Furst and Jennifer Willoughby Nason, is unusual for the true crime genre, as disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh's trial for the June 7, 2021, murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, is still ongoing, leaving the end of the story yet to be determined.

Advertisement

The documentary features interviews with people close to the Murdaugh family and delves deep into the fatal 2019 boat crash in which Paul Murdaugh was allegedly driving intoxicated, and the allegations of corruption, cover-ups and murders that followed in its wake.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal is the latest to tell the family's story, but it's far from the first. Here's a rundown of some of the podcasts and documentaries that previously detailed the story of the Murdaugh family.

Advertisement

Podcasts

'Murdaugh Murders' -- Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, iHeartMedia, Spotify

Investigative journalist Mandy Matney's true crime podcast, Murdaugh Murders, was credited by Netflix as taking the family's story from a small-town scandal to a national fascination. Matney has been following the story since the boat crash in 2019 and the podcast currently has more than 80 episodes available to download or stream.

'The Murdaugh Family Murders: The Impact of Influence' -- Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, Stitcher

Matt Harris and Seton Tucker, residents of York County, S.C., where the Murdaugh family's crimes are alleged to have been committed, started their podcast, The Murdaugh Family Murders: The Impact of Influence, in 2021, aiming to give a balanced perspective on the case from a local point of view. The podcast has more than 100 episodes available to download or stream.

'The Murdaugh Murders, Money and Mystery: Unsolved South Carolina' -- Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, Spotify

WCIV ABC News 4's podcast Unsolved South Carolina, which examines various cold cases and true crime stories in the state, recently turned its eye to the Murdaugh case with the miniseries The Murdaugh Murders, Money and Mystery. The podcast has been offering daily recaps of the new developments in Alex Murdaugh's trial.

Advertisement

Documentaries

'20/20: Fall of the House of Murdaugh' -- Hulu

ABC's news magazine show 20/20 delved into the details of the 2019 boat crash and its aftermath in the January 2022 special 20/20: Fall of the House of Murdaugh. The special, available to stream now on Hulu, features exclusive interviews with members of the Murdaugh family.

'Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty' -- HBO Max

HBO Max's three-part docuseries Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty, streaming now on the platform, explores the legacy of the Murdaugh family in the lead-up to the trial. The series, from directors Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, aims to give context to the family's alleged crimes and explore new details of the story.

'Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty' -- Discovery+

True crime-focused cable network Investigation Discovery offered its own spin on the story in the three-part series Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty. The June 2022 series, available to stream now on Discovery+, features exclusive video footage from the deadly 2019 boat ride.

Advertisement

'American Greed: The Decline of a Dynasty' and 'A Legacy of Fraud' -- NBC.com, Peacock

CNBC series American Greed delved into the details of the Murdaugh family's past in a pair of Season 15 episodes, "The Decline of a Dynasty" and "A Legacy of Fraud," which aired in December 2022. The episodes, available to stream on NBC.com and Peacock, offer background on Alex Murdaugh's alleged fraud schemes and how they were exposed in the aftermath of the boat crash.

Read More

Disgraced S.C. attorney Richard Alexander Murdaugh indicted for tax evasion Disgraced ex-S.C. attorney Alex Murdaugh pleads 'not guilty' in deaths of wife, son Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh indicted for shooting deaths of wife, son

Latest Headlines

'The Glory' Part 2 trailer: Dong-eun creates 'perfect misery'
TV // 59 minutes ago
'The Glory' Part 2 trailer: Dong-eun creates 'perfect misery'
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- "The Glory," a South Korean revenge drama starring Song Hye-kyo, will return with new episodes on Netflix.
TV review: 'True Lies' waters down original's edge
TV // 7 hours ago
TV review: 'True Lies' waters down original's edge
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The "True Lies" TV series avoids some of the pitfalls of the James Cameron blockbuster movie, but in doing so robs the premise of any of its compelling edge.
'Bel-Air' cast addresses book banning in Season 2 story
TV // 7 hours ago
'Bel-Air' cast addresses book banning in Season 2 story
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan, Cassandra Freeman, Adrian Holmes, Akira Akbar and producers Carla Banks-Waddles and Morgan Cooper discuss a timely storyline in "Bel-Air" Season 2.
Reba McEntire returns to 'The Voice' amid competition changes
TV // 18 hours ago
Reba McEntire returns to 'The Voice' amid competition changes
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- NBC announced changes for Season 23 of "The Voice" on Wednesday, including the addition of Reba McEntire as a Mega Mentor and additional competition changes.
'Queen of the Universe' introduces Season 2 contestants
TV // 22 hours ago
'Queen of the Universe' introduces Season 2 contestants
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Drag singing competition "Queen of the Universe" will return for a second season on Paramount+ in March.
No Season 4 for 'South Side' on HBO Max
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 4 for 'South Side' on HBO Max
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- HBO Max has confirmed it is not renewing its Chicago-set sitcom, "South Side," for a fourth season.
BBC adapting Agatha Christie's 'Murder is Easy' as a miniseries
TV // 1 day ago
BBC adapting Agatha Christie's 'Murder is Easy' as a miniseries
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced plans to start filming a two-part thriller based on Agatha Christie's classic mystery novel, "Murder is Easy," this summer.
Judge Greg Mathis is getting a new syndicated show
TV // 1 day ago
Judge Greg Mathis is getting a new syndicated show
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group has announced it ordered a new syndicated show called "Mathis Court with Judge Mathis."
Eugene Levy faces fears, embraces adventure as 'Reluctant Traveler'
TV // 1 day ago
Eugene Levy faces fears, embraces adventure as 'Reluctant Traveler'
NEW YORK, Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Eugene Levy acknowledges that the prospect of leaving his comfort zone to star in the globe-trotting docu-series "The Reluctant Traveler" was initially daunting. But he is glad he accepted the challenge.
CBS renews 'NCIS', 'CSI,' 7 more
TV // 1 day ago
CBS renews 'NCIS', 'CSI,' 7 more
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- CBS renewed nine more of its series Tuesday, following 19 previous renewals and green lighting the new series "The Never Game."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'True Lies' waters down original's edge
TV review: 'True Lies' waters down original's edge
Former child actor Jansen Panettiere dies at 28
Former child actor Jansen Panettiere dies at 28
'Bel-Air' cast addresses book banning in Season 2 story
'Bel-Air' cast addresses book banning in Season 2 story
'Married at First Sight' couple Lindy, Miguel to divorce
'Married at First Sight' couple Lindy, Miguel to divorce
Raquel Welch dies at 82
Raquel Welch dies at 82
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement