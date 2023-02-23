What to stream after Netflix's 'Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal'

Alex Murdaugh in "Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal," now streaming on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal is streaming now on Netflix, but the true crime documentary is not the first to tackle the story of the wealthy Murdaugh family and their alleged crimes -- including murder. The three-part Netflix documentary, from Fyre Fraud Emmy nominees Jenner Furst and Jennifer Willoughby Nason, is unusual for the true crime genre, as disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh's trial for the June 7, 2021, murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, is still ongoing, leaving the end of the story yet to be determined. Advertisement

The documentary features interviews with people close to the Murdaugh family and delves deep into the fatal 2019 boat crash in which Paul Murdaugh was allegedly driving intoxicated, and the allegations of corruption, cover-ups and murders that followed in its wake.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal is the latest to tell the family's story, but it's far from the first. Here's a rundown of some of the podcasts and documentaries that previously detailed the story of the Murdaugh family.

Podcasts

'Murdaugh Murders' -- Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, iHeartMedia, Spotify

Investigative journalist Mandy Matney's true crime podcast, Murdaugh Murders, was credited by Netflix as taking the family's story from a small-town scandal to a national fascination. Matney has been following the story since the boat crash in 2019 and the podcast currently has more than 80 episodes available to download or stream.

'The Murdaugh Family Murders: The Impact of Influence' -- Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, Stitcher

Matt Harris and Seton Tucker, residents of York County, S.C., where the Murdaugh family's crimes are alleged to have been committed, started their podcast, The Murdaugh Family Murders: The Impact of Influence, in 2021, aiming to give a balanced perspective on the case from a local point of view. The podcast has more than 100 episodes available to download or stream.

'The Murdaugh Murders, Money and Mystery: Unsolved South Carolina' -- Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, Spotify

WCIV ABC News 4's podcast Unsolved South Carolina, which examines various cold cases and true crime stories in the state, recently turned its eye to the Murdaugh case with the miniseries The Murdaugh Murders, Money and Mystery. The podcast has been offering daily recaps of the new developments in Alex Murdaugh's trial.

Documentaries

'20/20: Fall of the House of Murdaugh' -- Hulu

ABC's news magazine show 20/20 delved into the details of the 2019 boat crash and its aftermath in the January 2022 special 20/20: Fall of the House of Murdaugh. The special, available to stream now on Hulu, features exclusive interviews with members of the Murdaugh family.

'Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty' -- HBO Max

HBO Max's three-part docuseries Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty, streaming now on the platform, explores the legacy of the Murdaugh family in the lead-up to the trial. The series, from directors Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, aims to give context to the family's alleged crimes and explore new details of the story.

'Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty' -- Discovery+

True crime-focused cable network Investigation Discovery offered its own spin on the story in the three-part series Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty. The June 2022 series, available to stream now on Discovery+, features exclusive video footage from the deadly 2019 boat ride.

'American Greed: The Decline of a Dynasty' and 'A Legacy of Fraud' -- NBC.com, Peacock

CNBC series American Greed delved into the details of the Murdaugh family's past in a pair of Season 15 episodes, "The Decline of a Dynasty" and "A Legacy of Fraud," which aired in December 2022. The episodes, available to stream on NBC.com and Peacock, offer background on Alex Murdaugh's alleged fraud schemes and how they were exposed in the aftermath of the boat crash.