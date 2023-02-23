Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Glory Part 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for new episodes of the South Korean revenge drama Thursday.

The Glory follows Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo), an elementary school teacher who seeks revenge on her high school bullies.

The trailer shows Dong-eun (Song) create a "perfect misery" for her former bully Park Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon), who taunts Dong-eun by referencing her past abuse.

Lee Do-hyun, Yeom Hye-ran and Park Sung-hoon also star.

Netflix also shared a poster for Part 2 featuring the tagline "Welcome to my hell."

"Welcome To My Hell" The Glory Part 2 premieres March 10 pic.twitter.com/dfjLSvU0XU— Netflix (@netflix) February 23, 2023

Netflix previously released a teaser trailer that shows Yeon-jin (Lim) deny doing any wrong to Dong-eun.

The Glory Part 2 premieres March 10.

The new episodes are part of Netflix's South Korean film and TV slate for 2023.