Feb. 23, 2023 / 10:24 AM

'The Glory' Part 2 trailer: Dong-eun creates 'perfect misery'

By Annie Martin

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Glory Part 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for new episodes of the South Korean revenge drama Thursday.

The Glory follows Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo), an elementary school teacher who seeks revenge on her high school bullies.

The trailer shows Dong-eun (Song) create a "perfect misery" for her former bully Park Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon), who taunts Dong-eun by referencing her past abuse.

Lee Do-hyun, Yeom Hye-ran and Park Sung-hoon also star.

Netflix also shared a poster for Part 2 featuring the tagline "Welcome to my hell."

Netflix previously released a teaser trailer that shows Yeon-jin (Lim) deny doing any wrong to Dong-eun.

The Glory Part 2 premieres March 10.

The new episodes are part of Netflix's South Korean film and TV slate for 2023.

What to stream after Netflix's 'Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal'
TV // 1 hour ago
What to stream after Netflix's 'Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal'
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix docuseries "Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal" follows in the footsteps of previous documentaries and podcasts to tell the story of the wealthy Murdaugh family's alleged crimes.
TV review: 'True Lies' waters down original's edge
TV // 7 hours ago
TV review: 'True Lies' waters down original's edge
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The "True Lies" TV series avoids some of the pitfalls of the James Cameron blockbuster movie, but in doing so robs the premise of any of its compelling edge.
'Bel-Air' cast addresses book banning in Season 2 story
TV // 7 hours ago
'Bel-Air' cast addresses book banning in Season 2 story
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan, Cassandra Freeman, Adrian Holmes, Akira Akbar and producers Carla Banks-Waddles and Morgan Cooper discuss a timely storyline in "Bel-Air" Season 2.
Reba McEntire returns to 'The Voice' amid competition changes
TV // 19 hours ago
Reba McEntire returns to 'The Voice' amid competition changes
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- NBC announced changes for Season 23 of "The Voice" on Wednesday, including the addition of Reba McEntire as a Mega Mentor and additional competition changes.
'Queen of the Universe' introduces Season 2 contestants
TV // 22 hours ago
'Queen of the Universe' introduces Season 2 contestants
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Drag singing competition "Queen of the Universe" will return for a second season on Paramount+ in March.
No Season 4 for 'South Side' on HBO Max
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 4 for 'South Side' on HBO Max
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- HBO Max has confirmed it is not renewing its Chicago-set sitcom, "South Side," for a fourth season.
BBC adapting Agatha Christie's 'Murder is Easy' as a miniseries
TV // 1 day ago
BBC adapting Agatha Christie's 'Murder is Easy' as a miniseries
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced plans to start filming a two-part thriller based on Agatha Christie's classic mystery novel, "Murder is Easy," this summer.
Judge Greg Mathis is getting a new syndicated show
TV // 1 day ago
Judge Greg Mathis is getting a new syndicated show
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group has announced it ordered a new syndicated show called "Mathis Court with Judge Mathis."
Eugene Levy faces fears, embraces adventure as 'Reluctant Traveler'
TV // 1 day ago
Eugene Levy faces fears, embraces adventure as 'Reluctant Traveler'
NEW YORK, Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Eugene Levy acknowledges that the prospect of leaving his comfort zone to star in the globe-trotting docu-series "The Reluctant Traveler" was initially daunting. But he is glad he accepted the challenge.
CBS renews 'NCIS', 'CSI,' 7 more
TV // 1 day ago
CBS renews 'NCIS', 'CSI,' 7 more
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- CBS renewed nine more of its series Tuesday, following 19 previous renewals and green lighting the new series "The Never Game."
Trending Stories

