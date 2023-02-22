BBC adapting Agatha Christie's 'Murder is Easy' as a miniseries

Screenwriter Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre (L) and director Meenu Gaur are working on a "Murder is Easy" miniseries. Photos courtesy of BBC

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced plans to start filming a two-part thriller based on Agatha Christie's classic mystery novel, Murder is Easy, this summer. No casting has been announced yet. Advertisement

Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre wrote the screenplay and Meenu Gaur is onboard to direct the miniseries, which is set in 1954 England.

"On a train to London, a man going by the name of Luke Fitzwilliam meets Miss Pinkerton, who tells him that a killer is on the loose in the sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe," a synopsis said.

"The villagers believe the deaths are mere accidents, but Miss Pinkerton knows otherwise -- and when she's later found dead on her way to Scotland Yard, Luke feels he must find the killer before they can strike again. Because for a certain kind of person, murder is easy."

Ejiwunmi-Le Berre said she has watched every adaptation made from Christie's books.

"Christie wrote for the world and the whole world loves her back," she said in a statement Wednesday.

"But somehow I'd never read one of her novels. When I first read Murder is Easy, I couldn't believe how daring, experimental and furious the book was. Nothing like I'd expected," she added.

Advertisement

"From the first read, the book was shouting at me how to enter and adapt it, and what's so exciting is having everyone at Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited jump right in there with me. It's like going on an extended train journey with a genius sat next to you, whispering the secrets of storytelling into your ear."

The story was previously adapted as a 1982 TV movie starring Olivia de Havilland, Helen Hayes, Bill Bixby and Lesley-Anne Down, and as a 2009 episode of the TV series Marple starring Julia McKenzie, Benedict Cumberbatch and Shirley Henderson.