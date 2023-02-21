Trending
BBC announces new slate of wildlife programming is in the works

By Karen Butler
The BBC is working on three new natural science programs. Photo courtesy of BBC
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Britain's BBC has announced it is working on three new natural history docu-series to air across its broadcast and streaming platforms.

Mammals will consist of six, hour-long episodes documenting the activities of the world's most widespread animals; Big Little Journeys is a three-part program following golden-headed lion tamarins in Brazil's Atlantic rainforest, Madagascan Labord's chameleons and the Formosan pangolins in Taiwan; and the three-part Wild Scandinavia explores the wildlife, landscapes and culture of northern Europe.

"2022 was a brilliant year for Natural History on the BBC: Frozen Planet II became the highest rating factual show of the year, the daringly innovative Green Planet won a series of major awards, and Our Changing Planet spoke to millions of viewers about the impacts of climate change across the globe," Jack Bootle, head of commissioning of specialist factual programming, said in a statement Tuesday.

"Now, with Mammals, Big Little Journeys and Wild Scandinavia, the world-famous Natural History Unit continues to push at the boundaries of what's possible in wildlife filmmaking. The arrival of game-changing technology combined with exciting new storytelling techniques means this genre has never felt more confident, creative and ambitious. I'm proud that the BBC continues to be the home of Natural History, and I know viewers are going to fall in love with these series as soon as they see them."

Air dates for the new shows have not been announced yet.

