BBC announces new slate of wildlife programming is in the works

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Britain's BBC has announced it is working on three new natural history docu-series to air across its broadcast and streaming platforms.
Mammals will consist of six, hour-long episodes documenting the activities of the world's most widespread animals; Big Little Journeys is a three-part program following golden-headed lion tamarins in Brazil's Atlantic rainforest, Madagascan Labord's chameleons and the Formosan pangolins in Taiwan; and the three-part Wild Scandinavia explores the wildlife, landscapes and culture of northern Europe.