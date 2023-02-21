Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 21, 2023 / 3:47 PM

Josh Johnson digs into poor childhood, police stop in standup special

By Fred Topel
1/5
Josh Johnson's second standup special, "Up Here Killing Myself," is streaming on Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock
Josh Johnson's second standup special, "Up Here Killing Myself," is streaming on Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Comedian Josh Johnson's new comedy special, Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself, streaming on Peacock, includes jokes about growing up poor and a harrowing police stop.

Johnson, 32, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview he works to find humorous beats throughout the story, even though they are based on true events.

Advertisement

"You don't want to just be telling this 10-minute story with one funny line at the end," Johnson said.

In the special, Johnson shares how a police officer pulls him over when driving with his family for having too many people in a single car.

After making Johnson wait several minutes, the punchline was that the officer surprisingly presented the Johnsons with a gift, not realizing they were terrified that the cop wouldn't let them go.

"It took choosing the words and choosing the rhythm of the story to get people to feel, hopefully, the way that I felt," Johnson said. "Any amount of time they're gone is going to feel like forever, but it wasn't like a full hourlong thing."

Advertisement

Looking back further into his childhood, Johnson talks about growing up poor. When he began losing teeth, he thought selling teeth to the tooth fairy was a moneymaking opportunity.

Johnson tells stories about trying to procure other teeth, and relatives helping him pull his own loose teeth.

"That's where a lot of artistic license gets taken," he said.

He honed the set on tour, figuring out the most concise way to tell the story and which sections could be cut. Johnson said his family responds amusedly to his recollections.

"It's more like, 'Oh, is that how you remember it?'" Johnson said. "They also know that I'm doing a show and that I'm trying to present it in a way that feels universal to people."

Johnson has been performing standup since 2012 and writing for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah since 2017. Johnson said he grew up admiring comedians and realized he had a unique perspective when discussing his life with childhood friends.

"When you're little, you're like, oh, everyone eats at this time or goes to bed at this time," Johnson said. "It's not until you start sharing experiences with your friends when you're little that you realize, oh wow, no, maybe we're the only ones who do something."

Advertisement

The feelings of poverty lasted into adulthood, Johnson said. Performing standup spots at clubs in New York, Johnson had to carefully navigate the city.

"I'm fortunate enough that in New York you can get around really easily, so I can do multiple sets a night," he said. "You have to be really careful how you maneuver because just a couple Ubers could set you back the whole night's worth of pay."

Johnson said his steady gig on The Daily Show allowed him to finally relax about money. A pivotal moment was going to the grocery store and not having to meticulously budget his food purchase.

"It wasn't until I was leaving a grocery store and I realized I did that that I was like, 'Oh man, this is crazy,'" Johnson said.

Peacock filmed Up Here Killing Myself at the beginning of 2022. He has a new hour of material he's been performing on the road since.

Johnson plans to eventually record that, too. Fans who attend his live shows will hear Johnson tackle material from his more recent life than childhood.

Advertisement

"You'll get a real sense of the way that I handle problems as they come at me," Johnson said. "I don't handle things well."

Johnson's upcoming tour dates and tickets are available at JoshJohnsoncomedy.com.

Read More

'Night Court' captures Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski friendship Billy Crudup: 'Hello Tomorrow!' salesman has love for humanity TV review: Inspired 'Party Down' revival tackles superheroes, influencers

Latest Headlines

'BMF': 2 Chainz, Ne-Yo join Season 3 of Starz series
TV // 3 hours ago
'BMF': 2 Chainz, Ne-Yo join Season 3 of Starz series
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo will have recurring roles in Season 3 of the Starz series "BMF."
'Love is Blind' Season 4 coming in March
TV // 5 hours ago
'Love is Blind' Season 4 coming in March
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Dating reality series "Love is Blind" will return for a fourth season on Netflix in March.
Mya Allen open to Austen Kroll's return to 'Summer House'
TV // 7 hours ago
Mya Allen open to Austen Kroll's return to 'Summer House'
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Mya Allen said she's "adapted" to the idea of Austen Kroll returning to the Bravo reality series "Summer House."
Nicola Coughlan, Lydia West to star in 'Big Mood' series
TV // 7 hours ago
Nicola Coughlan, Lydia West to star in 'Big Mood' series
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton" star Nicola Coughlan and "It's a Sin" actress Lydia West will star in the Channel 4 comedy "Big Mood."
BBC announces new slate of wildlife programming is in the works
TV // 7 hours ago
BBC announces new slate of wildlife programming is in the works
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Britain's BBC has announced it is working on three new natural history docu-series to air across its broadcast and streaming platforms.
Netflix adapting Harlan Coben's 'Fool Me Once' as a miniseries
TV // 8 hours ago
Netflix adapting Harlan Coben's 'Fool Me Once' as a miniseries
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Best-selling novelist Harlan Coben said another one of his books is being adapted as a Netflix miniseries.
'Night Court' captures Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski friendship
TV // 13 hours ago
'Night Court' captures Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski friendship
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Figure skaters and commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir discuss their cameo on Tuesday's "Night Court" which they say captures the spirit of their friendship in comedically heightened versions.
Jonathan Majors talks about the MCU, Michael B. Jordan on 'GMA'
TV // 1 day ago
Jonathan Majors talks about the MCU, Michael B. Jordan on 'GMA'
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- "Creed III" star Jonathan Majors talks about his career ascendancy and his new movies on "Good Morning America."
Sadie Laflamme-Snow drawn to rich mother-daughter relationships of 'Way Home'
TV // 2 days ago
Sadie Laflamme-Snow drawn to rich mother-daughter relationships of 'Way Home'
NEW YORK, Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Sadie Laflamme-Snow says she loves playing Alice in the new time-travel drama, "The Way Home," because the character is more than just a stereotypical "closed-off, grumpy teenager."
Netflix renews 'Outer Banks' for Season 4
TV // 2 days ago
Netflix renews 'Outer Banks' for Season 4
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has renewed its young-adult adventure drama, Outer Banks, for a fourth season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former child actor Jansen Panettiere dies at 28
Former child actor Jansen Panettiere dies at 28
'Night Court' captures Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski friendship
'Night Court' captures Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski friendship
Warner Bros. cancels 'Judge Mathis,' 'People's Court'
Warner Bros. cancels 'Judge Mathis,' 'People's Court'
'Through My Window 2' coming to Netflix in June
'Through My Window 2' coming to Netflix in June
Mama June Shannon marries Justin Stroud for the second time
Mama June Shannon marries Justin Stroud for the second time
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement