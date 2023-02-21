'Night Court' captures Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski friendship

1/5

Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski plays versions of themselves on "Night Court." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir said Night Court captured their real-life and on-camera friendship with their cameo on Tuesday's episode. Lipinski, 40, and Weir, 38, appear as witnesses in the courtroom and give color commentary on the proceedings, just like they do for NBC's figure skating coverage. Advertisement

Lipinski described their appearance to UPI in a Zoom interview as "the heightened version of ourselves."

Weir and Lipinski crossed paths at a skating event in 2013 and began commentating together for NBC in 2014. Lipinski has played fictional characters and versions of herself on TV since 1997, but Weir only began acting in 2016 with a role in Zoolander 2.

"I think Night Court did a good job of encapsulating the warmth that we have for one another, the authenticity that we have," Weir said.

Lipinski's last Olympic competition was in 1998, and she retired from skating professionally in 2002. Weir last competed in the Olympics in 2010, but still performs in Japan and tours the world.

Weir said he still enjoys learning new skills after a lifetime spent on the ice.

"Where we come from, the Olympic worlds, your whole life boils down to six minutes," Weir said. "After my competitive career ended, I wanted to try everything, even if I wasn't good at it just so that I could try it and to learn."

Shows like Night Court help Weir learn how to perform for multiple cameras, he said. Night Court films scenes with three or four cameras simultaneously, which Weir said could be confusing, even though he does interviews on talk shows.

"Even showing up on the morning shows, I will constantly be looking in the wrong direction and constantly be stuck behind the head of somebody else," Weir said. "So I love these opportunities because I get to learn as I go."

While they wait for their case to be called, Lipinski and Weir sit in the gallery surrounded by extras playing other waiting plaintiffs, defendants and witnesses. Weir said he liked chatting with the extras, even though typically extras on sets keep to themselves.

"I love hearing about every walk of life and how the business works for them," Weir said. "We had pretty sheltered childhoods and now we're busy all the time, so when we actually get to sit down, we'll talk to anyone."

Weir and Lipinski said they filmed their episode of Night Court in the fall, just as skating season was beginning. Weir lives in Delaware and Lipinski in Los Angeles, so coordinating their schedules was challenging.

"To fly for L.A. to deliver two lines can be difficult at times," Weir said.

Weir said he and Lipinski were in the midst of researching this season's new skaters when they took a day off to film their Night Court scene.

"It's lots of sitting down, studying, deep diving into the Internet to find the most minute detail about a skater that we've never seen before," Weir said. "We really take that job so seriously."

The creators of the new Night Court call it a "newboot" because it follows the original show and includes Dan Fielding (John Larroquette), but introduces new characters, too. NBC has already renewed it for a second season.

The original iteration ran from 1984 to 1992, so Weir and Lipinski missed it the first time around.

"We were real young when it came out," Lipinski said. "Johnny always jokes we just didn't have a childhood because we were stuck in an ice rink."

Weir said he looks forward to continuing to explore other opportunities, as 2023 is likely to be his last year skating professionally.

"At 38, my body feels like it's about 96 when I'm on the ice," Weir said. "It's still very much work for me."

Lipinski said she still misses the ice. Unfortunately, she said, the nearest ice rink to her is an hour away.

"I always need a fix," Lipinski said. "I get the little tug in my heart where I know it's been too long and I know it's time to get back on the ice."

Night Court airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.