Feb. 21, 2023 / 9:28 AM

Nicola Coughlan, Lydia West to star in 'Big Mood' series

By Annie Martin

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West have joined the cast of the new series Big Mood.

Channel 4 said in a press release Tuesday that Coughlan, 36, and West, 29, will star in the upcoming comedy.

Big Mood hails from Fremantle's Dancing Ledge Productions and is written and created by Camilla Whitehill.

The series is described as "a vivacious and rebellious portrayal of female friendship when infiltrated by the complexities of a series mental illness" that "will explore the messy pitfalls and idiosyncrasies of navigating adulthood through wicked humor, daft anecdotes, and unsettling truths."

Coughlan and West play Maggie and Eddie, longtime best friends whose relationship is challenged by Maggie's bipolar disorder.

"When I first met Camilla Whitehill long, long ago, during the time of Indie Sleeze, I quickly realized she was one of the funniest and most talented people I'd ever met. It was always our dream for us to work on something together, and now Channel 4 are making that dream come true. I can't wait to make this show with this amazing group of people," Coughlan said in a statement.

"Getting my own Channel 4 comedy still feels like some kind of long form prank, Punk'd style. But on the off chance it isn't, I am beside myself to be making this show with such an incredible team of people, a cast that I'd be jealous of if it wasn't my cast, and for a channel that's produced some of my favorite shows of all time," Whitehill added.

Coughlan is known for playing Clare Devlin on Derry Girls and Penelope Featherington on Bridgerton, while West portrayed Bethany Bisme-Lyons on Years and Years and Jill Baxter on It's a Sin.

