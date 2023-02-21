Trending
Feb. 21, 2023 / 9:53 AM

Mya Allen open to Austen Kroll's return to 'Summer House'

By Annie Martin

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Mya Allen is open to the idea of Austen Kroll returning to Summer House.

The television personality said on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that's she's "adapted" to the idea of Kroll's return to the Bravo reality series.

"I've adapted a little bit, because we've had a conversation. But I don't think he needs to do what he did last year ever again," she said.

Allen joined Summer House in Season 6 and clashed with Kroll over his love triangle with Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller.

"I've just never seen someone that chaotic in my life," Allen previously said of Kroll in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I was like, 'We're giving this one person this much space to basically tear down everything we've built up this summer?' ... So, yeah, I'm cool if Austen never comes back to Summer House. And I think that the drama should be kept down South."

"Austen played the game -- and he's more than entitled to do that -- it just sucked to play the game," she added. "I'm not used to seeing guys play the game with the two women that live together, or that are in the same space -- maybe at the same party -- so that definitely gave it a different element."

Summer House is now in its seventh season and airs Mondays on Bravo.

Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod also star in Season 7.

