Advertisement
TV
Feb. 20, 2023 / 12:51 PM

Jonathan Majors talks about the MCU, Michael B. Jordan on 'GMA'

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Jonathan Majors attends the Second Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 15, 2022. Majors came by "Good Morning America" to talk about his roles in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "Creed III." File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI
Jonathan Majors attends the Second Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 15, 2022. Majors came by "Good Morning America" to talk about his roles in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "Creed III." File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Jonathan Majors is making the rounds of press interviews this month in support of his latest films. The 33-year-old Texas-born actor is ascending rapidly into the ranks of the Hollywood elite and winning praise for his work. He's on the annual Vanity Fair Hollywood issue and on the cover of Ebony Magazine.

He stopped by Good Morning America to talk about his work in Ant-Man: Quantamania and in the third installment of Creed, which is his co-star Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut.

Advertisement

"When I said I wanted to be an actor, the Marvel Universe was not a thing. And now it is a thing, and it's a dream come true," he told Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer during his appearance. "What I like about Kang is that it's quite up in the air. He's gray. Is he bad or is he good? He's definitely a villain, based off the MCU, but if you keep it real, things become a bit ambiguous. And I like that about him."

Majors got on Hollywood's radar through his work in HBO's Lovecraft Country and in the Netflix movie The Harder They Fall with Regina King and Idris Elba. He says that working with Jordan was fun.

"It's rare that you get a chance to throw a punch at your director with no consequences," Majors jokes. "Mike's probably one of the sweetest cats in the game -- very sincere and very focused. It's a boxing film so the best allusion is that he's like a cut man, always taking care of me. He's always saying 'throw that punch, take it there. Downshift here.' Things that help us tell the story. A great collaborator. His agility is incredible to go from actor to director to actor to director to producer. Virtuosity for sure."

Major has already gotten rave reviews for his work on another film, Magazine Dream, where he plays an amateur bodybuilder who finds it challenging to connect with others. The filming schedule that led to back-to-back movies may explain why he cites being tired as one of the reasons he always carries a ceramic cup with him, even to the GMA interview set.

Advertisement

"It's a lot of stories about the cup," he said. "Right now, it's fatigue. But it's kind of become a metaphor. Don't let anybody gas you up. A vessel is a beautiful idea and to carry one and claim that you are one, it kind of keeps you in check. That's just one origin story."

Read More

The final trailer for 'John Wick 4' shows assassin in global peril 'Everything,' 'Euphoria' directors win top DGA honors Sadie Laflamme-Snow drawn to rich mother-daughter relationships of 'Way Home'

Latest Headlines

Sadie Laflamme-Snow drawn to rich mother-daughter relationships of 'Way Home'
TV // 21 hours ago
Sadie Laflamme-Snow drawn to rich mother-daughter relationships of 'Way Home'
NEW YORK, Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Sadie Laflamme-Snow says she loves playing Alice in the new time-travel drama, "The Way Home," because the character is more than just a stereotypical "closed-off, grumpy teenager."
Netflix renews 'Outer Banks' for Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
Netflix renews 'Outer Banks' for Season 4
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has renewed its young-adult adventure drama, Outer Banks, for a fourth season.
Warner Bros. cancels 'Judge Mathis,' 'People's Court'
TV // 2 days ago
Warner Bros. cancels 'Judge Mathis,' 'People's Court'
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. has canceled its long-running, legal-themed series, "Judge Mathis" and "The People's Court."
'Ted Lasso' partners with ice cream brand on new flavor ahead of final season premiere
TV // 3 days ago
'Ted Lasso' partners with ice cream brand on new flavor ahead of final season premiere
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream and the Apple+ Tv show have collaborated on a new flavor based on the character played by Jason Sudeikis.
Tariq follows in father's footsteps in S3 trailer for 'Power Book II: Ghost'
TV // 3 days ago
Tariq follows in father's footsteps in S3 trailer for 'Power Book II: Ghost'
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- In the trailer for Season 3 of "Power Book II: Ghost," Tariq is beginning to follow in his late father's footsteps.
'The Big Door Prize': Chris O'Dowd comedy coming to Apple TV+ in March
TV // 3 days ago
'The Big Door Prize': Chris O'Dowd comedy coming to Apple TV+ in March
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- "The Big Door Prize," a new series created by "Schitt's Creek" writer David West Read and starring Chris O'Dowd, is coming to Apple TV+.
David Gyasi, Andrew Gower: 'Carnival Row' mirrors real-world troubles
TV // 3 days ago
David Gyasi, Andrew Gower: 'Carnival Row' mirrors real-world troubles
NEW YORK, Feb. 17 (UPI) -- David Gyasi and Andrew Gower say their British fantasy drama, "Carnival Row," reflects real contemporary issues despite that many of its characters are mythological creatures.
NFL champion Travis Kelce to host 'Saturday Night Live'
TV // 3 days ago
NFL champion Travis Kelce to host 'Saturday Night Live'
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will host "Saturday Night Live" on March 4.
Billy Crudup: 'Hello Tomorrow!' salesman has love for humanity
TV // 3 days ago
Billy Crudup: 'Hello Tomorrow!' salesman has love for humanity
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Billy Crudup and his "Hello Tomorrow!" co-stars Dewshane Williams, Haneefah Wood and Nicholas Podany discuss the art of selling in their sci-fi comedy.
'Great Expectations' trailer shows Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham
TV // 3 days ago
'Great Expectations' trailer shows Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Hulu limited series "Great Expectations" shows Oscar winner Olivia Colman as a frightening Miss Havishman in the latest remake of the Dickens classic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Comedian, 'Law & Order' icon Richard Belzer dead at 78
Comedian, 'Law & Order' icon Richard Belzer dead at 78
Warner Bros. cancels 'Judge Mathis,' 'People's Court'
Warner Bros. cancels 'Judge Mathis,' 'People's Court'
Rebel Wilson gets engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma
Rebel Wilson gets engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma
Songwriter Kyle Jacobs, husband of Kellie Pickler dead of apparent suicide at 49
Songwriter Kyle Jacobs, husband of Kellie Pickler dead of apparent suicide at 49
'Saving Private Ryan,' 'Heat' actor Tom Sizemore suffers brain aneurysm
'Saving Private Ryan,' 'Heat' actor Tom Sizemore suffers brain aneurysm
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement