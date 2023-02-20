1/5

Jonathan Majors attends the Second Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 15, 2022. Majors came by "Good Morning America" to talk about his roles in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "Creed III." File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Jonathan Majors is making the rounds of press interviews this month in support of his latest films. The 33-year-old Texas-born actor is ascending rapidly into the ranks of the Hollywood elite and winning praise for his work. He's on the annual Vanity Fair Hollywood issue and on the cover of Ebony Magazine. He stopped by Good Morning America to talk about his work in Ant-Man: Quantamania and in the third installment of Creed, which is his co-star Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut. Advertisement

"When I said I wanted to be an actor, the Marvel Universe was not a thing. And now it is a thing, and it's a dream come true," he told Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer during his appearance. "What I like about Kang is that it's quite up in the air. He's gray. Is he bad or is he good? He's definitely a villain, based off the MCU, but if you keep it real, things become a bit ambiguous. And I like that about him."

Advertisement Jonathan Major is busy! The actor talks about becoming the newest villain in the Marvel Universe in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and starring in "Creed III."#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania#Creed3 pic.twitter.com/xaUzeDySin— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 20, 2023

Majors got on Hollywood's radar through his work in HBO's Lovecraft Country and in the Netflix movie The Harder They Fall with Regina King and Idris Elba. He says that working with Jordan was fun.

"It's rare that you get a chance to throw a punch at your director with no consequences," Majors jokes. "Mike's probably one of the sweetest cats in the game -- very sincere and very focused. It's a boxing film so the best allusion is that he's like a cut man, always taking care of me. He's always saying 'throw that punch, take it there. Downshift here.' Things that help us tell the story. A great collaborator. His agility is incredible to go from actor to director to actor to director to producer. Virtuosity for sure."

Major has already gotten rave reviews for his work on another film, Magazine Dream, where he plays an amateur bodybuilder who finds it challenging to connect with others. The filming schedule that led to back-to-back movies may explain why he cites being tired as one of the reasons he always carries a ceramic cup with him, even to the GMA interview set.

"It's a lot of stories about the cup," he said. "Right now, it's fatigue. But it's kind of become a metaphor. Don't let anybody gas you up. A vessel is a beautiful idea and to carry one and claim that you are one, it kind of keeps you in check. That's just one origin story."