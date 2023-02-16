Andy Samberg's 'Digman!' premieres on Comedy Central in March

1/5

Andy Samberg attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in September 2018. He is the creative force behind the new Comedy Central show "Digman" premiering in March. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Andy Samberg of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Palm Springs and his creative partner Neil Campbell are collaborating on Digman!, Samberg's first adult animated series for Comedy Central. Samberg is writing, producing and starring in Digman! while Campbell, also of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, is the showrunner. Advertisement

In the half-hour show's alternative universe, archeologists are superstars with huge followings. Samberg plays the title character, archeologist Rip Digman. Voice actors on the show include some big stars in their own right.

Jane Lynch, Maya Rudolph and Daniel Radcliffe are among the guest stars that include Clancy Brown, Andy Daly, ColeEscola, Harvey Guillén, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Marc Evan Jackson, Rachel Kaly, Kerri Kenney, Lauren Lapkus, Mike Mitchell, Kyle Mooney, ClaudiaO'Doherty, Lennon Parham, Paul Rust, Jason Schwartzman, Carl Tart, Joe LoTruglio, and Edgar Wright.

The previously announced main cast is Melissa Fumero, also of Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame, Mitra Jouhari (Three Busy Debras), Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave), Dale Soules (Orange Is The New Black), Guz Khan (Our Flag Means Death), and veteran comedian Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs).

Digman! is one of three new adult animated series coming to Comedy Central. Chris Rock is behind an animated version of his hit sitcom, called Everybody Still Hates Chris and Jodie. A spinoff of MTV's Daria is on the way.

Comedy Central released a first look at Digman!, which started with Samberg as Digman's voiceover saying "Legends are rarely real," and shows a teaser of an animated Digman counting to make sure that tablets listed as the Ten Commandments actually have the required amount. The teaser also promises "action," "adventure" and archeology."

The show premieres on Comedy Central on March 22 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Watch the teaser below: