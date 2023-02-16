Trending
Feb. 16, 2023 / 1:23 PM

'Vikings: Valhalla' renewed, teases 'new voyages' in Season 3

By Annie Martin

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Vikings: Valhalla will officially return for a third season on Netflix.

The streaming service confirmed the Season 3 renewal and shared a behind-the-scenes look at the new season in a teaser Thursday.

The promo teases "new voyages" and "new lands" to come as the cast and crew are seen filming Season 3.

"The saga continues," the teaser reads.

Vikings: Valhalla is a sequel to the History series Vikings, which had a six-season run from 2013 to 2020. The sequel stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter and Bradley Freegard as historical figures from the Viking Age.

Netflix first announced in March 2022 that it renewed Vikings: Valhalla for Seasons 2 and 3. Season 2 premiered in January.

"While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you've seen so far! SKÅL!!!" showrunner Jeb Stuart previously said in a statement to Netflix.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Season 3.

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- "Love & Death," a new true crime thriller starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, is coming to HBO Max.
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- After 13 years, the revival of "Party Down" sicks its irreverent cater waters on modern superhero Hollywood and influencer obsessed social media.
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Andy Samberg is behind the new Comedy Central animated show "Digman" premiering in March.
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Ryan Seacrest announced his impending departure from "Live with Kelly and Ryan," with Mark Consuelos to replace him on the show.
NEW YORK, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Sarah Michelle Gellar stars in the Paramount+ series, "Wolf Pack."
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille and Jess Harnell share their hopes to continue "Animaniacs" after Hulu's third and final season of their reboot.
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "True Detective: Night Country," a new season starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, is coming to HBO.
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "Poker Face," a mystery series starring Natasha Lyonne, will return for a second season on Peacock.
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "You," a psychological thriller starring Penn Badgley, will return with new episodes on Netflix in March.
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "Extrapolations," a new anthology drama starring Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington and other stars, is coming to Apple TV+.
