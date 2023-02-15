BBC announces Kanye West documentary, podcast

1/5

A new BBC documentary and podcast will explore the rise and fall of American rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced it is working on a new documentary called We Need to Talk About Kanye focused on troubled rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West. The program will star investigative journalist Mobeen Azhar, who is famous for his examination of pop star Britney Spears' conservatorship in the fact-based film The Battle for Britney. Advertisement

"Unfolding against the backdrop of Ye's 2024 election campaign, and at a time when his behavior has sparked outrage and a re-evaluation of his place in popular culture, this one-off documentary follows Mobeen as he attempts to understand the complex journey that led Ye to become one of the most famous and creatively successful artists of his generation," a press release from the British broadcaster said Wednesday.

"But more recently, to condemnation and notoriety."

The eight-part podcast series, The Kanye Story, will also accompany the documentary.

No release dates for the programs have been announced yet.

West, who is also known as Ye, is a Grammy-winning performer and the father of four young children with his ex-wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Advertisement

In recent years, his career has been eclipsed by his struggles with mental illness, erratic behavior and outrageous statements on social media.

