Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 15, 2023 / 7:40 AM

BBC announces Kanye West documentary, podcast

By Karen Butler
1/5
A new BBC documentary and podcast will explore the rise and fall of American rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
A new BBC documentary and podcast will explore the rise and fall of American rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced it is working on a new documentary called We Need to Talk About Kanye focused on troubled rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West.

The program will star investigative journalist Mobeen Azhar, who is famous for his examination of pop star Britney Spears' conservatorship in the fact-based film The Battle for Britney.

Advertisement

"Unfolding against the backdrop of Ye's 2024 election campaign, and at a time when his behavior has sparked outrage and a re-evaluation of his place in popular culture, this one-off documentary follows Mobeen as he attempts to understand the complex journey that led Ye to become one of the most famous and creatively successful artists of his generation," a press release from the British broadcaster said Wednesday.

"But more recently, to condemnation and notoriety."

The eight-part podcast series, The Kanye Story, will also accompany the documentary.

No release dates for the programs have been announced yet.

West, who is also known as Ye, is a Grammy-winning performer and the father of four young children with his ex-wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Advertisement

In recent years, his career has been eclipsed by his struggles with mental illness, erratic behavior and outrageous statements on social media.

Moments from Kanye West's career

Kanye West appears with his award at the World Music Awards in Las Vegas on September 15, 2004. The next month, West won three awards at the Source Hip-Hop Awards. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Ana Gasteyer: 'American Auto' a goofball workplace comedy laced with social criticism Dylan McDermott: Agent Remy's at a boiling point in 'FBI: Most Wanted' Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people Filmmakers: 'Big Horn' shines light on missing, murdered Indigenous women

Latest Headlines

Ana Gasteyer: 'American Auto' a goofball workplace comedy laced with social criticism
TV // 18 hours ago
Ana Gasteyer: 'American Auto' a goofball workplace comedy laced with social criticism
NEW YORK, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Ana Gasteyer says "American Auto" continues to balance "goofball workplace comedy" with social criticism in its second season.
'Outlander': Starz shares Season 7 opening title sequence
TV // 18 hours ago
'Outlander': Starz shares Season 7 opening title sequence
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Starz released the "Outlander" Season 7 opening title sequence featuring music by Sinéad O'Connor.
'Queen Charlotte' teaser introduces 'Bridgerton' spinoff series
TV // 20 hours ago
'Queen Charlotte' teaser introduces 'Bridgerton' spinoff series
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," a prequel and spinoff series to "Bridgerton," is coming to Netflix in May.
'Ted Lasso' Season 3 coming to Apple TV+ in March
TV // 20 hours ago
'Ted Lasso' Season 3 coming to Apple TV+ in March
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "Ted Lasso," a sports comedy-drama starring Jason Sudeikis, will return for a third season on Apple TV+ in March.
Kevin Costner unboxes 'Yellowstone' Golden Globe award
TV // 1 day ago
Kevin Costner unboxes 'Yellowstone' Golden Globe award
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Kevin Costner shared on Instagram a video showing him unboxing the Best Actor in a TV Drama Golden Globe he received by mail for his performance in "Yellowstone."
'Jared from Subway' ID series details rise and fall of Jared Fogle
TV // 1 day ago
'Jared from Subway' ID series details rise and fall of Jared Fogle
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Jared Fogle was once the Subway spokesman for successful weight loss after losing weight by eating their sandwiches. Now he's a convicted pedophile and in prison. A new doc on the ID channel tells the story.
'Queens Court' heads to Peacock with reality stars Evelyn Lozada, Tamar Braxton
TV // 1 day ago
'Queens Court' heads to Peacock with reality stars Evelyn Lozada, Tamar Braxton
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- "Queen's Court," a new dating show on Peacock features Evelyn Lozada, Holly Robinson-Peete, Tamar Braxton and recording artist Nivea. Robinson-Peete hosts; the other stars are looking for love.
'Paris in Love': Paris Hilton reality series renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Paris in Love': Paris Hilton reality series renewed for Season 2
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- "Paris in Love," a reality series following socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton, will return for a second season on Peacock.
Dylan McDermott: Agent Remy's at a boiling point in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
TV // 1 day ago
Dylan McDermott: Agent Remy's at a boiling point in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
NEW YORK, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Dylan McDermott says viewers will get to see a more personal side of his character, Special Agent Remy Scott, on Tuesday's episode of "FBI: Most Wanted."
'Call the Midwife' renewed through Season 15 at BBC
TV // 1 day ago
'Call the Midwife' renewed through Season 15 at BBC
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- "Call the Midwife," a period drama starring Jenny Agutter, Judy Parfitt and Helen George, was renewed for Seasons 14 and 15.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Married at First Sight' couple Lindy, Miguel to divorce
'Married at First Sight' couple Lindy, Miguel to divorce
'Jared from Subway' ID series details rise and fall of Jared Fogle
'Jared from Subway' ID series details rise and fall of Jared Fogle
Dylan McDermott: Agent Remy's at a boiling point in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Dylan McDermott: Agent Remy's at a boiling point in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
'Outlander': Starz shares Season 7 opening title sequence
'Outlander': Starz shares Season 7 opening title sequence
Taye Diggs exits 'All American' in Season 5 surprise
Taye Diggs exits 'All American' in Season 5 surprise
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement