Feb. 14, 2023 / 8:10 AM

Kevin Costner unboxes 'Yellowstone' Golden Globe award

By Karen Butler
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner arrive for the 94th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles in 2022. Costner posted a video on Instagram showing him finally opening the Golden Globe Award he received in the mail after missing the ceremony last month due to flooding. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Kevin Costner shared on Instagram a video showing him unboxing the Best Actor in a TV Drama Golden Globe he received by mail for his performance in Yellowstone.
Costner plays Montana Governor/cattle rancher John Dutton in the contemporary western.

He was prevented from collecting his Golden Globe in person last month because of flooding near his California home.

Late Monday night, the actor shared a video of him sitting on his bed and taking the statuette out of a box.

"I got something really special in the mail. Thank you @goldenglobes," he wrote alongside the clip.

In the video, he recalled feeling "horrible" for missing the star-studded event, but revealed he watched it on television with his wife and children, who cheered when his name was announced as the winner.

"So proud of you!!!" the Yellowstone Instagram account said in the comments section of Costner's post.

"Gracious, as always. Not sure your speech on TV would have topped this gem of a video. Congrats," wrote actor and singer Donniw Wahlberg.

