Feb. 14, 2023 / 11:48 AM

'Ted Lasso' Season 3 coming to Apple TV+ in March

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso in the Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Ted Lasso will return for a third season in March.

Apple TV+ shared a premiere date, March 15, and a teaser for Season 3 on Tuesday.

The teaser shows several Ted Lasso characters make signs that say "Believe" and hang them in the locker room, where Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) finds them.

Ted Lasso is a sports comedy-drama following Ted Lasso (Sudeikis), an American college football coach who is hired to coach AFC Richmond, a British soccer team.

In Season 3, "the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the 'wonder kid,' has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United."

"In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway," an official description reads.

Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris and James Lance also star.

