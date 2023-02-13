Trending
Feb. 13, 2023

'Queens Court' heads to Peacock with reality stars Evelyn Lozada, Tamar Braxton

By Tonya Pendleton
Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peete arrive on the red carpet at the 12th annual NFL Honors in Phoenix, Ariz., on February 9, 2023. The couple is hosting the new Peacock show "Queens Court," to help Tamar Braxton, Nivea and Evelyn Lozada find love. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peete arrive on the red carpet at the 12th annual NFL Honors in Phoenix, Ariz., on February 9, 2023. The couple is hosting the new Peacock show "Queens Court," to help Tamar Braxton, Nivea and Evelyn Lozada find love. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Cue the tears, arguments, and drama. Queens Court, produced by Will Packer (Girls Trip) is on the way to Peacock and its reality-star-studded cast is sure to bring all three.

The dating reality show stars former Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada, Tamar Braxton of Braxton Family Values and recording artist Nivea, who starred on BET Presents the Encore.

All that sets up a tableau for Bachelorette-like scenarios that should make for trending social media topics and the kinds of ratings that turn into hit shows.

Paramount released a new trailer for Queens Court which is hosted by Holly Robinson-Peete and Rodney Peete. The actress and her former NFL player husband are a longtime married couple who will be providing advice and counseling to the single women who'll be able to choose from 21 bachelors.

In the trailer, Lozada, who was once married to Cincinnati Bengals star Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson says that she's ready for a new relationship. She says, "As individual women, all of us have experienced very public relationships."

Tamar was married to music producer Vincent Herbert for almost 20 years, then had another relationship publicly implode. She talks about letting her guard down. Nivea, who has three children from her ex-husband, music producer The-Dream, and one by rapper Lil Wayne, expresses her excitement about the 21 prospective bachelors.

Once the men show up, it appears that some love connections are made, though one of the bachelors says, "You're not working hard enough," to one of the women. The trailer ends with Robinson-Peete warning the prospective bachelors, "It's not going to be easy to become a king to one of our queens."

Queens Court premieres on Peacock on March 16.

Watch the trailer below:

