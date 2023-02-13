'Paris in Love': Paris Hilton reality series renewed for Season 2

1/5

"Paris in Love," a reality series following socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton, will return for a second season on Peacock. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Paris in Love will return for a second season on Peacock. The streaming service announced in a press release Monday that it renewed the reality series for Season 2. Advertisement

Paris in Love follows the personal and professional life of socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton. The show also features Hilton's husband, Carter Reum, and their baby boy.

Season 2 will see Hilton take the next step to grow her family.

"After tying the knot a year ago with successful venture capitalist Carter Reum, Paris is enjoying motherhood while continuing to find her own voice and balance the demands of the industry she pioneered," an official description reads.

The new season will premiere in 2023.

"I'm thrilled to be back on Peacock for another season of Paris in Love," Hilton said in a statement. "It was so special to share the ups and downs of our love story in the lead up to our incredible wedding. As Carter and I embark on this new chapter of our lives as parents, I can't wait to give fans a peek into #sliving with my amazing husband and sweet baby boy."

"Paris is a true renaissance woman, an innovator, someone we've watched for decades," Peacock EVP of unscripted entertainment content Rod Aissa added. "It will be so exciting to watch as she navigates her most important role to date as a mom and we're delighted to have a small part in sharing her story with this next season of Paris in Love."

Paris in Love originally premiered in November 2021.

