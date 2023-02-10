'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' to premiere on Disney+, Disney Junior on May 4

1/2

A new children's series "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" is heading to Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4. Photo courtesy of Disney

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Disney is hoping to bring new eyes to the Star Wars universe by getting potential fans started early. They've just announced the release date for their new animated series, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. It's coming to Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4. The series begins in the High Republic era as Jedi younglings train in the ways of the Force. Two new images provide a look into the show's characters. The first is Master Yoda with Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, and Nubs, and their friends Nash and RJ-83 on planet Tenoo. Advertisement

In the second Lys, Kai, and Nubs are shown during a training sequence.

"Star Wars transcends generations; fans of all ages deeply connect with its imaginative worlds, mythic stories, and unique characters," said James Waugh, executive producer of the series and the senior vice president of franchise content & strategy at Lucasfilm, via press release. Lucasfilm developed the series with Disney.

"When developing Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the first Star Wars series created for preschoolers, the creative team never stopped thinking about how this show may be a 'youngling's' first step into a larger world and their first time experiencing the limitless potential of the Star Wars galaxy."

Advertisement

He added, "The show's characters, tone, and the life lessons woven throughout each episode were written just for them, and our talented team was committed to honoring the cinematic legacy while staying true to the expectations of parents for the youngest of audiences."

Jamaal Avery, Jr. will play Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld is Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker plays Nubs, Emma Berman is Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow is RJ-83, and Piotr Michael portrays Master Yoda.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will premiere on Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4.