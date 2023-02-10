Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 10, 2023 / 9:16 AM

'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' to premiere on Disney+, Disney Junior on May 4

By Tonya Pendleton
1/2
A new children's series "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" is heading to Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4. Photo courtesy of Disney
A new children's series "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" is heading to Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4. Photo courtesy of Disney

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Disney is hoping to bring new eyes to the Star Wars universe by getting potential fans started early. They've just announced the release date for their new animated series, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. It's coming to Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4.

The series begins in the High Republic era as Jedi younglings train in the ways of the Force. Two new images provide a look into the show's characters. The first is Master Yoda with Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, and Nubs, and their friends Nash and RJ-83 on planet Tenoo.

Advertisement

In the second Lys, Kai, and Nubs are shown during a training sequence.

"Star Wars transcends generations; fans of all ages deeply connect with its imaginative worlds, mythic stories, and unique characters," said James Waugh, executive producer of the series and the senior vice president of franchise content & strategy at Lucasfilm, via press release. Lucasfilm developed the series with Disney.

"When developing Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the first Star Wars series created for preschoolers, the creative team never stopped thinking about how this show may be a 'youngling's' first step into a larger world and their first time experiencing the limitless potential of the Star Wars galaxy."

Advertisement

He added, "The show's characters, tone, and the life lessons woven throughout each episode were written just for them, and our talented team was committed to honoring the cinematic legacy while staying true to the expectations of parents for the youngest of audiences."

Jamaal Avery, Jr. will play Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld is Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker plays Nubs, Emma Berman is Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow is RJ-83, and Piotr Michael portrays Master Yoda.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will premiere on Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4.

Read More

What to stream this weekend: 'Your Place or Mine,' Super Bowl LVII 'Apples Never Fall': Sam Neill joins Annette Bening in Peacock adaptation Owen Wilson stars in new teaser trailer for 'Paint'

Latest Headlines

'RuPaul's Drag Race' returns to 90-minute episodes in March
TV // 15 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race' returns to 90-minute episodes in March
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" announced in a tweet Thursday that beginning March 10, episodes would return to 90 minutes in length.
'Spartacus' revival in the works with original creator
TV // 15 hours ago
'Spartacus' revival in the works with original creator
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Starz announced on Thursday that "Spartacus" creator Steven S. DeKnight is developing a new entry in the series for the cable network.
'Wreck' trailer shows a scary side of cruise life in Hulu debut
TV // 18 hours ago
'Wreck' trailer shows a scary side of cruise life in Hulu debut
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A teenager must figure out more than acclimating to a new job aboard a cruise ship in the trailer for the new Hulu series "Wreck."
Spider-Man Noir series in development at Amazon
TV // 19 hours ago
Spider-Man Noir series in development at Amazon
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A live-action series based on Marvel's Spider-Man Noir comics is in the works at Prime Video.
'Apples Never Fall': Sam Neill joins Annette Bening in Peacock adaptation
TV // 20 hours ago
'Apples Never Fall': Sam Neill joins Annette Bening in Peacock adaptation
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Sam Neill will star in "Apples Never Fall," a new series based on the Liane Moriarty novel.
'The Glory' Part 2 teaser: Dong-eun welcomes Yeon-jin to hell
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Glory' Part 2 teaser: Dong-eun welcomes Yeon-jin to hell
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "The Glory," a South Korean revenge drama starring Song Hye-kyo, will return with new episodes on Netflix.
Jennifer Hudson celebrates 100th episode of her show with John Legend
TV // 1 day ago
Jennifer Hudson celebrates 100th episode of her show with John Legend
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson has reasons to celebrate this week as she's now aired the 100th episode of her eponymous daytime chatfest.
Fights on 'Love for the Ages' reunion surprised host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton
TV // 1 day ago
Fights on 'Love for the Ages' reunion surprised host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Adrienne Bailon-Houghton discusses the revelations on the "Love for the Ages" reunion and how she transitioned from music and acting to hosting.
'Tehran' renewed for Season 3, Hugh Laurie to join cast
TV // 1 day ago
'Tehran' renewed for Season 3, Hugh Laurie to join cast
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- "Tehran," a spy thriller starring Niv Sultan, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
'The Night Agent' teaser introduces new series from 'The Shield' creator
TV // 1 day ago
'The Night Agent' teaser introduces new series from 'The Shield' creator
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- "The Night Agent," a new action-thriller series from "The Shield" creator Shawn Ryan, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Naturi Naughton-Lewis pregnant with second child
Naturi Naughton-Lewis pregnant with second child
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Award winning-composer Burt Bacharach dies at 94
Award winning-composer Burt Bacharach dies at 94
Rihanna calls Super Bowl performance 'exhilarating, almost impossible'
Rihanna calls Super Bowl performance 'exhilarating, almost impossible'
Jennifer Hudson celebrates 100th episode of her show with John Legend
Jennifer Hudson celebrates 100th episode of her show with John Legend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement