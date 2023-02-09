Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 9, 2023 / 3:34 PM

'Wreck' trailer shows a scary side of cruise life in Hulu debut

By Tonya Pendleton
1/2
The British TV series "Wreck" is coming to Hulu on March 1.
The British TV series "Wreck" is coming to Hulu on March 1.

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A thriller mixed with comedy, the British series Wreck is coming to Hulu on March 4.

The series stars 19-year-old Jamie (Oscar Kennedy), who is working aboard the MS Sacramentum but not just to earn money. He's there to find any clues he can about his sister who worked on the ship and went missing on a previous tour.

Advertisement

While getting tips about cruise life from the other workers, Jamie has to play detective to figure out what happened to his sister. He also has to contend with a sinister duck terrorizing the ship, while the other workers seem oblivious.

The duck makes an appearance in the trailer along with a group of men led by a man with an axe, a crew member who's clearly had enough, and crew supervisors who range from aggressive to creepily cheerful.

Wreck comes from Fremantle Productions along with support from Northern Ireland Screen. The six-episode series was written and directed by Ryan J. Brown.

The show stars Kennedy of Ladhood as Jamie, along with Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars) as Vivian, Jack Rowan (Noughts + Crosses) as Danny, Harriet Webb (I May Destroy You) as Karen, and Jodie Tyack (The Window) as Pippa. Newcomers include Louis Boyer as Sam, Anthony Rickman as Olly, Amber Grappy as Lauren and Diego Andres as Jerome.

Advertisement

Wreck premieres on Hulu on March 1.

Watch the trailer below:

Read More

'Apples Never Fall': Sam Neill joins Annette Bening in Peacock adaptation Owen Wilson stars in new teaser trailer for 'Paint' 'Tehran' renewed for Season 3, Hugh Laurie to join cast

Latest Headlines

Spider-Man Noir series in development at Amazon
TV // 1 hour ago
Spider-Man Noir series in development at Amazon
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A live-action series based on Marvel's Spider-Man Noir comics is in the works at Prime Video.
'Apples Never Fall': Sam Neill joins Annette Bening in Peacock adaptation
TV // 2 hours ago
'Apples Never Fall': Sam Neill joins Annette Bening in Peacock adaptation
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Sam Neill will star in "Apples Never Fall," a new series based on the Liane Moriarty novel.
'The Glory' Part 2 teaser: Dong-eun welcomes Yeon-jin to hell
TV // 4 hours ago
'The Glory' Part 2 teaser: Dong-eun welcomes Yeon-jin to hell
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "The Glory," a South Korean revenge drama starring Song Hye-kyo, will return with new episodes on Netflix.
Jennifer Hudson celebrates 100th episode of her show with John Legend
TV // 5 hours ago
Jennifer Hudson celebrates 100th episode of her show with John Legend
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson has reasons to celebrate this week as she's now aired the 100th episode of her eponymous daytime chatfest.
Fights on 'Love for the Ages' reunion surprised host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton
TV // 12 hours ago
Fights on 'Love for the Ages' reunion surprised host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Adrienne Bailon-Houghton discusses the revelations on the "Love for the Ages" reunion and how she transitioned from music and acting to hosting.
'Tehran' renewed for Season 3, Hugh Laurie to join cast
TV // 1 day ago
'Tehran' renewed for Season 3, Hugh Laurie to join cast
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- "Tehran," a spy thriller starring Niv Sultan, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
'The Night Agent' teaser introduces new series from 'The Shield' creator
TV // 1 day ago
'The Night Agent' teaser introduces new series from 'The Shield' creator
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- "The Night Agent," a new action-thriller series from "The Shield" creator Shawn Ryan, is coming to Netflix.
John Cleese returning for 'Fawlty Towers' revival
TV // 1 day ago
John Cleese returning for 'Fawlty Towers' revival
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- John Cleese has announced he is working with his daughter Camilla and producers Matthew George and Rob Reiner on fresh episodes of his classic 1970s hotel comedy, "Fawlty Towers."
'African Queens: Njinga' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates Netflix docuseries
TV // 2 days ago
'African Queens: Njinga' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates Netflix docuseries
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "African Queens: Njinga," a new documentary narrated and executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, is coming to Netflix.
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
TV // 2 days ago
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
NEW YORK, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The stars of "National Treasure: Edge of History" say that, unlike the first two movies in the franchise, their Disney+ series follows the adventures of amateur puzzle-solvers instead of seasoned experts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Naturi Naughton-Lewis pregnant with second child
Naturi Naughton-Lewis pregnant with second child
Rihanna calls Super Bowl performance 'exhilarating, almost impossible'
Rihanna calls Super Bowl performance 'exhilarating, almost impossible'
Award winning-composer Burt Bacharach dies at 94
Award winning-composer Burt Bacharach dies at 94
Famous birthdays for Feb. 9: Ciaran Hinds, Joe Pesci
Famous birthdays for Feb. 9: Ciaran Hinds, Joe Pesci
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement