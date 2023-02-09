Spider-Man Noir series in development at Amazon

Amy Pascal will executive produce a live-action series based on Marvel's Spider-Man Noir comics. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Amazon is developing a new series inspired by Spider-Man Noir. Variety reported Thursday that a live-action series based on Marvel's Spider-Man Noir comics is in the works at Prime Video. Advertisement

Deadline and IndieWire confirmed the news.

The new series will follow an older, grizzled superhero living in 1930s New York City. The show will take place in its own universe and feature an alternate Spider-Man who is not Peter Parker.

Oren Uziel (The Lost City) developed the series with Amy Pascal and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and will write and executive produce the show.

The series will be the first live-action depiction of Spider-Man Noir. Milo Ventimiglia voiced the character in Ultimate Spider-Man, while Nicolas Cage voiced him in both Spider-Verse films.

Amazon is also developing the series Silk: Spider Society, based on the Spider-Man character Cindy Moon.