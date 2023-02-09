Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 9, 2023 / 1:39 PM

Spider-Man Noir series in development at Amazon

By Annie Martin
Amy Pascal will executive produce a live-action series based on Marvel's Spider-Man Noir comics. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Amy Pascal will executive produce a live-action series based on Marvel's Spider-Man Noir comics. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Amazon is developing a new series inspired by Spider-Man Noir.

Variety reported Thursday that a live-action series based on Marvel's Spider-Man Noir comics is in the works at Prime Video.

Advertisement

Deadline and IndieWire confirmed the news.

The new series will follow an older, grizzled superhero living in 1930s New York City. The show will take place in its own universe and feature an alternate Spider-Man who is not Peter Parker.

Oren Uziel (The Lost City) developed the series with Amy Pascal and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and will write and executive produce the show.

The series will be the first live-action depiction of Spider-Man Noir. Milo Ventimiglia voiced the character in Ultimate Spider-Man, while Nicolas Cage voiced him in both Spider-Verse films.

Amazon is also developing the series Silk: Spider Society, based on the Spider-Man character Cindy Moon.

Read More

Rihanna Super Bowl halftime show press conference: How to watch 'Air' trailer: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck bring Michael Jordan to Nike 'The Glory' Part 2 teaser: Dong-eun welcomes Yeon-jin to hell What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Apples Never Fall': Sam Neill joins Annette Bening in Peacock adaptation
TV // 57 minutes ago
'Apples Never Fall': Sam Neill joins Annette Bening in Peacock adaptation
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Sam Neill will star in "Apples Never Fall," a new series based on the Liane Moriarty novel.
'The Glory' Part 2 teaser: Dong-eun welcomes Yeon-jin to hell
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Glory' Part 2 teaser: Dong-eun welcomes Yeon-jin to hell
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "The Glory," a South Korean revenge drama starring Song Hye-kyo, will return with new episodes on Netflix.
Jennifer Hudson celebrates 100th episode of her show with John Legend
TV // 4 hours ago
Jennifer Hudson celebrates 100th episode of her show with John Legend
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson has reasons to celebrate this week as she's now aired the 100th episode of her eponymous daytime chatfest.
Fights on 'Love for the Ages' reunion surprised host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton
TV // 11 hours ago
Fights on 'Love for the Ages' reunion surprised host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Adrienne Bailon-Houghton discusses the revelations on the "Love for the Ages" reunion and how she transitioned from music and acting to hosting.
'Tehran' renewed for Season 3, Hugh Laurie to join cast
TV // 1 day ago
'Tehran' renewed for Season 3, Hugh Laurie to join cast
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- "Tehran," a spy thriller starring Niv Sultan, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
'The Night Agent' teaser introduces new series from 'The Shield' creator
TV // 1 day ago
'The Night Agent' teaser introduces new series from 'The Shield' creator
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- "The Night Agent," a new action-thriller series from "The Shield" creator Shawn Ryan, is coming to Netflix.
John Cleese returning for 'Fawlty Towers' revival
TV // 1 day ago
John Cleese returning for 'Fawlty Towers' revival
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- John Cleese has announced he is working with his daughter Camilla and producers Matthew George and Rob Reiner on fresh episodes of his classic 1970s hotel comedy, "Fawlty Towers."
'African Queens: Njinga' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates Netflix docuseries
TV // 2 days ago
'African Queens: Njinga' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates Netflix docuseries
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "African Queens: Njinga," a new documentary narrated and executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, is coming to Netflix.
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
TV // 2 days ago
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
NEW YORK, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The stars of "National Treasure: Edge of History" say that, unlike the first two movies in the franchise, their Disney+ series follows the adventures of amateur puzzle-solvers instead of seasoned experts.
'Liaison' trailer: Eva Green, Vincent Cassel take on cyberterrorists
TV // 2 days ago
'Liaison' trailer: Eva Green, Vincent Cassel take on cyberterrorists
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "Liaison," a new espionage thriller starring Eva Green and Vincent Cassel, is coming to Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Naturi Naughton-Lewis pregnant with second child
Naturi Naughton-Lewis pregnant with second child
Rihanna Super Bowl halftime show press conference: How to watch
Rihanna Super Bowl halftime show press conference: How to watch
Famous birthdays for Feb. 9: Ciaran Hinds, Joe Pesci
Famous birthdays for Feb. 9: Ciaran Hinds, Joe Pesci
Google Doodle honors Haitian American model, activist Mama Cax
Google Doodle honors Haitian American model, activist Mama Cax
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement