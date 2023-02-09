'RuPaul's Drag Race' returns to 90-minute episodes in March

1/5

RuPaul has a half hour more airtime starting March 10. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race announced on Thursday that the show would expand to 90-minute episodes. The 90-minute episodes resume March 10. There are still four hour-long episodes until March 10. The show airs Fridays at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV. Advertisement

"#DragRace returns to 90-minute episodes starting Friday, March 10," the show tweeted on Thursday.

Get ready, racers #DragRace returns to 90-minute episodes starting Friday March 10 at 8/7c on @MTV — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 9, 2023

Drag Race is in its 15th season. The latest season saw the reality competition show move from VH1 to MTV, where the time slot was reduced to an hour.

A Change.org petition fell just shy of 35,000 signatures demanding MTV restore the half hour back to the show.

Drag icon RuPaul hosts the show in which drag artists compete in a series of challenges. Friday's episode welcomes What We Do In the Shadows star Harvey Guillen as a guest judge.

Season 15 has also welcomed Janelle Monae, Megan Stalter and Amandla Stenberg as guest judges.

Advertisement

Anetra, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Sasha Colby, Salina EsTitties, Jax, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Aura Mayari, Marcia Marcia Marcia and Spice are still competing in Season 15.