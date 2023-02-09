Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 9, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Fights on 'Love for the Ages' reunion surprised host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton

By Fred Topel
1/5
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton reunited with her "Love for the Ages" subjects. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton reunited with her "Love for the Ages" subjects. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Love for the Ages host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton said she was surprised the show's reunion episode, premiering Thursday on Peacock, was so contentious.

The reality show separated three married couples and had each spouse socialize with single men or women to test their existing relationships. In the end, two couples stayed together and one separated for good.

Advertisement

"I thought I left these people at a peaceful, happy place," Bailon-Houghton, 39, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "I thought I was just coming here to follow up and find out how it's been going. That is not how the reunion went."

Michael and Maria, and Sebastian and Silvia remained together. Marioxi decided to leave Richard.

Even though Michael and Maria didn't split up, single contestant Valentina reignited some old conflict on the reunion special.

"Just the return of Valentina itself was so explosive," Bailon-Houghton said. "I wasn't ready for that."

Advertisement

As host, Bailon-Houghton said it was often her job on Love for the Ages to de-escalate the tension. For example, the show held the couples' wedding rings for the duration of production, but Maria demanded her ring back in one episode.

"I think it was important for me to step in and just remind her why she'd signed up for this show, why was she there, how important it was for her to take this experiment seriously," Bailon-Houghton said.

Although Bailon-Houghton was guiding the couples through the show, the host said she grew to like each of the three couples. So, when Bailon-Houghton empathized with the couples, she said, that was genuine.

Richard had cheated on Marioxi years before they appeared on Love for the Ages. Bailon-Houghton said that even in the reunion, she observed it was challenging for Richard to accept how his actions changed Marioxi as a person.

"I think it's really hard to hold yourself accountable for why she isn't the girl you want her to be, why she's not happy-go-lucky," Bailon-Houghton said. "You caused pain that made her become this way, and I think that has been really hard for them to move on from."

Bailon-Houghton confronted the other couples regarding some of their sauciest moments during the reunion. Although they went home together, the Love for the Ages reunion asked Michael and Maria to explain a fight they had on camera.

Advertisement

Love for the Ages sent Michael and Maria on a double date to a bowling alley, Michael with a different woman and Maria with a different man who were accompanying them. After drinking too much, Maria shouted at Michael to end the date.

"I watched how he stood up for himself," Bailon-Houghton said. "I was impressed and I said it on the reunion."

Sebastian and Silvia had to answer for two moments in which they snuck off together while they were supposed to be separated. Once they went to the bathroom together for 10 minutes, and were still evasive about their bathroom activity in the reunion.

Bailon-Houghton confirmed that Sebastian and Silvia had "a type of sex that they definitely insinuated and explained in a roundabout way."

The bigger issue came when Sebastian and Silvia saw each other during a day off of production. Unlike Maria, whom Bailon-Houghton was able to convince to stay on the show, the host could not convince Sebastian and Silva to continue.

"I can try to convince you all day that this is what you signed up for, and you've got to go full throttle into this experiment," Bailon-Houghton said. "But that was really hard."

Advertisement

Before hosting talk shows and reality shows, Bailon-Houghton was a singer and actor. Her time in the girl group 3LW overlapped with acting roles in the Disney Channel Cheetah Girls movies and appearances on That's So Raven and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

In 2013, the opportunity to co-host The Real opened Bailon-Houghton up to a third career. While Love for the Ages was airing, Bailon-Houghton joined the E! News team as the nightly co-host with Justin Sylvester.

As an actor, Bailon-Houghton said, hosting was a big adjustment at first. Now, Bailon-Houghton said, she has embraced being herself on camera.

"There's something really awesome about being able to just be authentically you," Bailon-Houghton said. "I'm really proud of that."

Having been an actor and a singer, Bailon-Houghton said she often has personal experience with the sorts of stories she's reporting on E!. Bailon-Houghton said she aims to present confirmed news as opposed to rumors.

"A blog can say anything about me and I'm like, 'This is not accurate,'" Bailon-Houghton said. "No one goes back to see if there's an update to that story and I think that can be really damaging to people's careers and their reputations."

Advertisement

Bailon-Houghton would also be open to hosting a second season of Love for the Ages. The host said couples who watched the first season may have an advantage in a second season.

"I think they'll be more open to the idea of what they're about to experience and be more prepared for it," Bailon-Houghton said. "I think that would make it that much crazier."

Love for the Ages Season 1 is now streaming on Peacock. E! News airs weeknights at 11 p.m. EST.

Read More

Jennifer Grey: Gwen Shamblin preyed on the vulnerable with eating disorders 'Harlem' cast worked with intimacy coordinators on LGBTQ, comedic love scenes 'Knock' star Kristen Crui: 'I wanted to see myself on a billboard'

Latest Headlines

'Tehran' renewed for Season 3, Hugh Laurie to join cast
TV // 15 hours ago
'Tehran' renewed for Season 3, Hugh Laurie to join cast
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- "Tehran," a spy thriller starring Niv Sultan, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
'The Night Agent' teaser introduces new series from 'The Shield' creator
TV // 15 hours ago
'The Night Agent' teaser introduces new series from 'The Shield' creator
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- "The Night Agent," a new action-thriller series from "The Shield" creator Shawn Ryan, is coming to Netflix.
John Cleese returning for 'Fawlty Towers' revival
TV // 18 hours ago
John Cleese returning for 'Fawlty Towers' revival
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- John Cleese has announced he is working with his daughter Camilla and producers Matthew George and Rob Reiner on fresh episodes of his classic 1970s hotel comedy, "Fawlty Towers."
'African Queens: Njinga' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates Netflix docuseries
TV // 1 day ago
'African Queens: Njinga' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates Netflix docuseries
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "African Queens: Njinga," a new documentary narrated and executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, is coming to Netflix.
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
TV // 1 day ago
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
NEW YORK, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The stars of "National Treasure: Edge of History" say that, unlike the first two movies in the franchise, their Disney+ series follows the adventures of amateur puzzle-solvers instead of seasoned experts.
'Liaison' trailer: Eva Green, Vincent Cassel take on cyberterrorists
TV // 1 day ago
'Liaison' trailer: Eva Green, Vincent Cassel take on cyberterrorists
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "Liaison," a new espionage thriller starring Eva Green and Vincent Cassel, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Berlin': Netflix shares teaser, photos for 'Money Heist' spinoff
TV // 1 day ago
'Berlin': Netflix shares teaser, photos for 'Money Heist' spinoff
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "Berlin," a "Money Heist" spinoff and prequel starring Pedro Alonso, is coming to Netflix.
'Power Book II: Ghost': Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige appear in Season 3 photos
TV // 1 day ago
'Power Book II: Ghost': Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige appear in Season 3 photos
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "Power Book II: Ghost," a drama series starring Michael Rainey Jr., Cliff "Method Man" Smith and Gianni Paolo, will return for a third season on Starz.
12.4 million viewers tune in for Grammys gala
TV // 1 day ago
12.4 million viewers tune in for Grammys gala
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- About 12.4 million viewers watched the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony on CBS and its platforms Sunday.
Charlie Bushnell, Caitlin Reilly voice characters in Peacock's 'In the Know'
TV // 1 day ago
Charlie Bushnell, Caitlin Reilly voice characters in Peacock's 'In the Know'
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Charlie Bushnell from "Diary of a Future President" and Caitlin Reilly from "Hacks" have signed up for voice roles in Peacock's new adult animated comedy series, "In the Know."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle honors Haitian American model, activist Mama Cax
Google Doodle honors Haitian American model, activist Mama Cax
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Madonna calls out 'ageism and misogyny' after Grammys appearance
Madonna calls out 'ageism and misogyny' after Grammys appearance
John Cleese returning for 'Fawlty Towers' revival
John Cleese returning for 'Fawlty Towers' revival
'Tehran' renewed for Season 3, Hugh Laurie to join cast
'Tehran' renewed for Season 3, Hugh Laurie to join cast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement