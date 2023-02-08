1/2

Gabriel Basso stars in the new action-thriller series "The Night Agent." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Night Agent. The streaming service shared a teaser for the action-thriller series Wednesday featuring Gabriel Basso. Advertisement

The Night Agent is based on the Matthew Quirk novel of the same name. The TV series is created by The Shield creator Shawn Ryan.

Basso plays Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent whose work includes manning an emergency phone that never rings in the basement of the White House.

"While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House," an official description reads.

Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau and Sarah Desjardins also star.

Basso is known for the film Super 8 and for playing Adam Jamison on the Showtime series The Big C.