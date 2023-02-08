Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 8, 2023 / 11:38 AM

'The Night Agent' teaser introduces new series from 'The Shield' creator

By Annie Martin
1/2
Gabriel Basso stars in the new action-thriller series "The Night Agent." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
Gabriel Basso stars in the new action-thriller series "The Night Agent." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Night Agent.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the action-thriller series Wednesday featuring Gabriel Basso.

Advertisement

The Night Agent is based on the Matthew Quirk novel of the same name. The TV series is created by The Shield creator Shawn Ryan.

Basso plays Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent whose work includes manning an emergency phone that never rings in the basement of the White House.

"While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House," an official description reads.

Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau and Sarah Desjardins also star.

Basso is known for the film Super 8 and for playing Adam Jamison on the Showtime series The Big C.

Read More

Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV 'Quantum of Solace' actress Gemma Arterton confirms birth of first child Madonna calls out 'ageism and misogyny' after Grammys appearance What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

John Cleese returning for 'Fawlty Towers' revival
TV // 3 hours ago
John Cleese returning for 'Fawlty Towers' revival
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- John Cleese has announced he is working with his daughter Camilla and producers Matthew George and Rob Reiner on fresh episodes of his classic 1970s hotel comedy, "Fawlty Towers."
'African Queens: Njinga' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates Netflix docuseries
TV // 22 hours ago
'African Queens: Njinga' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates Netflix docuseries
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "African Queens: Njinga," a new documentary narrated and executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, is coming to Netflix.
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
TV // 22 hours ago
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
NEW YORK, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The stars of "National Treasure: Edge of History" say that, unlike the first two movies in the franchise, their Disney+ series follows the adventures of amateur puzzle-solvers instead of seasoned experts.
'Liaison' trailer: Eva Green, Vincent Cassel take on cyberterrorists
TV // 23 hours ago
'Liaison' trailer: Eva Green, Vincent Cassel take on cyberterrorists
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "Liaison," a new espionage thriller starring Eva Green and Vincent Cassel, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Berlin': Netflix shares teaser, photos for 'Money Heist' spinoff
TV // 1 day ago
'Berlin': Netflix shares teaser, photos for 'Money Heist' spinoff
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "Berlin," a "Money Heist" spinoff and prequel starring Pedro Alonso, is coming to Netflix.
'Power Book II: Ghost': Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige appear in Season 3 photos
TV // 1 day ago
'Power Book II: Ghost': Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige appear in Season 3 photos
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "Power Book II: Ghost," a drama series starring Michael Rainey Jr., Cliff "Method Man" Smith and Gianni Paolo, will return for a third season on Starz.
12.4 million viewers tune in for Grammys gala
TV // 1 day ago
12.4 million viewers tune in for Grammys gala
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- About 12.4 million viewers watched the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony on CBS and its platforms Sunday.
Charlie Bushnell, Caitlin Reilly voice characters in Peacock's 'In the Know'
TV // 1 day ago
Charlie Bushnell, Caitlin Reilly voice characters in Peacock's 'In the Know'
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Charlie Bushnell from "Diary of a Future President" and Caitlin Reilly from "Hacks" have signed up for voice roles in Peacock's new adult animated comedy series, "In the Know."
What to Watch: 5 shows for Black History Month
TV // 1 day ago
What to Watch: 5 shows for Black History Month
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- New programming during Black History Month sheds light on an aspect of the African American community that may have been overlooked.
'Umbrella Academy' photo shows cast begin production on final season
TV // 1 day ago
'Umbrella Academy' photo shows cast begin production on final season
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- "The Umbrella Academy," a superhero series starring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper and Emmy Raver-Lampman, has started filming its fourth and final season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle honors Haitian American model, activist Mama Cax
Google Doodle honors Haitian American model, activist Mama Cax
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
'African Queens: Njinga' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates Netflix docuseries
'African Queens: Njinga' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates Netflix docuseries
'SNL:' Pedro Pascal can't stop laughing in hilarious restaurant sketch
'SNL:' Pedro Pascal can't stop laughing in hilarious restaurant sketch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement