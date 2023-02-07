Trending
Feb. 7, 2023 / 12:48 PM

'Liaison' trailer: Eva Green, Vincent Cassel take on cyberterrorists

By Annie Martin
Eva Green stars in the new espionage thriller "Liaison." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Liaison.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the French and English-language espionage thriller series Tuesday.

Liaison is described as "a high-stakes contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love."

Eva Green and Vincent Cassel star as former lovers who reunite in the wake of a cyberterrorist attack. The pair must work together to stop another attack while also confronting their past together.

Peter Mullan, Gérard Lanvin, Daniel Francis, Stanislas Merhar, Irène Jacob, Laëtitia Eïdo, Eriq Ebouaney, Bukky Bakray and Thierry Frémont also have roles.

Liaison is written and created by Virginie Brac, with Stephen Hopkins as director. Cassel, Hopkins, Gub Neal, Jean-Benoît Gillig, Sarada McDermott, Justin Thomson and Edward Barlow executive produce.

Liaison premieres Feb. 24 on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes to be released Fridays.

