TV
Feb. 7, 2023 / 10:48 AM

'Berlin': Netflix shares teaser, photos for 'Money Heist' spinoff

By Annie Martin

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new series Berlin.

The streaming service shared a teaser and photos for the Money Heist spinoff and prequel series Tuesday.

Berlin follows the Money Heist character Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso, and his most extraordinary heists.

The teaser shows Berlin (Alonso) plan a heist.

Michelle Jenner, Tristán Ulloa, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña Fernández and Joel Sánchez also star.

Berlin is created by Money Heist creator Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato.

"Berlin's character has the most sparkling personality to place it another universe. We loved the idea of introducing a new gang around Berlin in a completely different emotional state," Pina and Lobato previously said in a press release.

Berlin started filming in Paris in October.

The original Money Heist had a three-season run from 2017 to 2021. Netflix released a Korean remake, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, in June.

