'Last of Us' Episode 5 to release Friday on HBO Max

1/5

Pedro Pascal plays Joel on the HBO series "The Last of Us." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The Last of Us will return with a new episode Friday. HBO said Sunday that it will release Episode 5 early on HBO Max. Advertisement

Episode 5 will be available to stream beginning Friday at 9 p.m. EST. The episode will still air on HBO during its normal time slot Sunday at 9 p.m.

The change is likely due to Super Bowl LVII airing Sunday.

Stream it early. The next episode of #TheLastOfUs premieres FRIDAY 2/10 at 9PM on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/1jgFmxCLol— The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) February 6, 2023

Episode 5 will further focus on Kathleen's (Melanie Lynskey) group of bandits in Kansas City and explore the story of brothers Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Montreal Woodard).

The Last of Us is based on the Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenager, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), across the United States, which has been ravaged by a mass fungal infection that caused a zombie-like outbreak.

HBO renewed the series for Season 2 in January.

Advertisement

Pedro Pascal's career: hit series, films, red carpets