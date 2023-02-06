Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 6, 2023 / 10:34 AM

'Last of Us' Episode 5 to release Friday on HBO Max

By Annie Martin
1/5
Pedro Pascal plays Joel on the HBO series "The Last of Us." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
Pedro Pascal plays Joel on the HBO series "The Last of Us." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The Last of Us will return with a new episode Friday.

HBO said Sunday that it will release Episode 5 early on HBO Max.

Advertisement

Episode 5 will be available to stream beginning Friday at 9 p.m. EST. The episode will still air on HBO during its normal time slot Sunday at 9 p.m.

The change is likely due to Super Bowl LVII airing Sunday.

Episode 5 will further focus on Kathleen's (Melanie Lynskey) group of bandits in Kansas City and explore the story of brothers Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Montreal Woodard).

The Last of Us is based on the Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenager, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), across the United States, which has been ravaged by a mass fungal infection that caused a zombie-like outbreak.

HBO renewed the series for Season 2 in January.

Advertisement

Pedro Pascal's career: hit series, films, red carpets

Pedro Pascal arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Game Of Thrones" Season 4 in New York City on March 18, 2014. Pascal portrayed Oberyn Martell on the series. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

HBO orders Season 2 of 'Last of Us' '1923': Paramount+ renews 'Yellowstone' prequel for Season 2 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches': AMC renews series for Season 2 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Drag Race Sweden' introduces Season 1 cast
TV // 34 minutes ago
'Drag Race Sweden' introduces Season 1 cast
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- "Drag Race Sweden" will feature nine contestants in its debut season on WOW Presents Plus.
Filmmakers: 'Big Horn' shines light on missing, murdered Indigenous women
TV // 21 hours ago
Filmmakers: 'Big Horn' shines light on missing, murdered Indigenous women
NEW YORK, Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Filmmakers Razelle Benally and Matthew Galkin say they hope their three-part series, "Murder in Big Horn," shines a spotlight on a shocking tragedy that has bedeviled rural America for centuries.
'Knock at the Cabin' tops North American box office with $14.2M
TV // 20 hours ago
'Knock at the Cabin' tops North American box office with $14.2M
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- M. Night Shyamalan's thriller, "Knock at the Cabin," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $14.2 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Woody Harrelson to host 'Saturday Night Live' for 5th time
TV // 1 day ago
Woody Harrelson to host 'Saturday Night Live' for 5th time
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Woody Harrelson is set to guest host "Saturday Night Live" for a fifth time on Feb. 25.
'SNL:' Pedro Pascal can't stop laughing in hilarious restaurant sketch
TV // 1 day ago
'SNL:' Pedro Pascal can't stop laughing in hilarious restaurant sketch
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- "The Mandalorian" and "The Last of Us" star Pedro Pascal couldn't stop laughing in a hilarious sketch he appeared in on this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."
'That '90s Show' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
TV // 2 days ago
'That '90s Show' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "That '90s Show," a sequel and reboot of "That '70s Show," will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Unstable': Rob Lowe, son John Owen tease Netflix comedy series
TV // 2 days ago
'Unstable': Rob Lowe, son John Owen tease Netflix comedy series
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "Unstable," a new comedy starring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, is coming to Netflix.
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches': AMC renews series for Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches': AMC renews series for Season 2
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "Mayfair Witches," a supernatural drama based on the Anne Rice book series, will return for a second season on AMC.
'1923': Paramount+ renews 'Yellowstone' prequel for Season 2
TV // 3 days ago
'1923': Paramount+ renews 'Yellowstone' prequel for Season 2
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "1923," a Western drama starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, will return for a second season on Paramount+.
James Cameron recreates controversial 'Titanic' scene in Nat Geo special
TV // 3 days ago
James Cameron recreates controversial 'Titanic' scene in Nat Geo special
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron has recreated a controversial scene from his classic film "Titanic" in the hopes of settling a long simmering debate.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Megan Fox breaks wrist, suffers concussion
Megan Fox breaks wrist, suffers concussion
'SNL:' Pedro Pascal can't stop laughing in hilarious restaurant sketch
'SNL:' Pedro Pascal can't stop laughing in hilarious restaurant sketch
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
'Knock at the Cabin' tops North American box office with $14.2M
'Knock at the Cabin' tops North American box office with $14.2M
Stevie Wonder to perform at the Grammy Awards
Stevie Wonder to perform at the Grammy Awards
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement