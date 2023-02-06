Trending
Feb. 6, 2023 / 12:41 PM

'Great Expectations' teaser: Olivia Colman stars in Steven Knight adaptation

By Annie Martin
1/5
Olivia Colman stars in "Great Expectations," a new series based on the Charles Dickens novel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Olivia Colman stars in "Great Expectations," a new series based on the Charles Dickens novel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The BBC is giving a glimpse of the new series Great Expectations.

The network shared a teaser trailer for the limited series Sunday featuring Olivia Colman.

Great Expectations is based on the Charles Dickens novel of the same name. The series tells the coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan living in 19th century London.

The preview introduces Colman as Miss Havisham and shows her meeting the young Pip (Tom Sweet).

"What a prized creature we have fished from the river," she says.

Fionn Whitehead will play an older version of Pip. Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Laurie Ogden, Matt Berry, Trystan Gravelle and Rudi Dharmalingam also star.

Great Expectations hails from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who previously adapted Dickens' book A Christmas Carol.

The new series will air on BBC One in the spring and stream on Hulu in the United States.

