Feb. 6, 2023 / 10:47 AM

'Drag Race Sweden' introduces Season 1 cast

By Annie Martin

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- World of Wonder is introducing the cast of Drag Race Sweden.

The new RuPaul's Drag Race spinoff will feature nine contestants in its debut season.

Swedish actor and drag performer Robert Fux will host Season 1 of the drag queen reality competition series, with comedian Farao Groth and singer and actress Kayo to serve as judges.

"Nothing beats glitter, glamor, and a tight corset," Kayo said in a previous press release. "Drag Race is colorful and spectacular but also fun and sharp. I was actually surprised by the energy and determination of the queens. These are Sweden's top drag artists and every single one of them really wants to win this. But there will be fierce competition for the crown."

Drag Race Sweden will premiere March 4 at 3:30 p.m. EST on WOW Presents Plus.

Here's the contestants for Drag Race Sweden Season 1:

Admira Thunderpussy

Almighty Aphroditey

Antonina Nutshell

Elecktra

Endigo

Fontana

Imaa Queen

Santana Sexmachine

Vanity Vain

The original RuPaul's Drag Race is in its 15th season and airs on MTV. The series has several international spinoffs, including Drag Race Belgium.

