Feb. 5, 2023 / 2:55 PM

'Knock at the Cabin' tops North American box office with $14.2M

By Karen Butler
Dave Bautista's "Knock at the Cabin" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Dave Bautista's "Knock at the Cabin" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- M. Night Shyamalan's thriller, Knock at the Cabin, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $14.2 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is 80 for Brady with $12.5 million, followed by Avatar: The Way of Water at No. 3 with $10.8 million, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at No. 4 with $8 million and BTS: Yet to Come in Theaters at No. 5 with $6.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are A Man Called Otto at No. 6 with $4.2 million, M3GAN at No. 7 with $3.8 million, Missing at No. 8 with $3.7 million, The Chosen at No. 9 with $3.6 million and Pathaan at No. 10 with $2.7 million.

Knock it the Cabin ended Avatar's seven-week reign at the top of the domestic box office where it earned about $640 million.

This weekend's 10 highest performers raked in a total of about $70 million.

Left to right, stars Rita Moreno, Tom Brady, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda attend the premiere of "80 for Brady" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on January 31, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

