Rob Lowe (C), pictured with sons Matthew Lowe and John Owen Lowe (R), stars with John Owen Lowe in the new series "Unstable." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Unstable. The streaming service shared a teaser for the comedy series Friday featuring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe. Advertisement

In the preview, Lowe and his son introduce Unstable, which follows Ellis Dragon (Lowe), a "famous, chaotic" tech genius and Jackson Dragon (John Owen Lowe), his "fed-up son."

"Ellis Dragon is increasingly unstable," Lowe said. "Hence the title."

"He is trying to find meaning in his life. The board of the company is worried about his mental capacity," he added. "And the son is the only person who can really reach his father."

Unstable is about "a father-son dynamic that's very relatable but under a really specific lens, which is a father who loves being the center of attention and his son, who feels the exact opposite, " according to John Owen Lowe.

Unstable premieres March 30 on Netflix.

Lowe has two sons, John Owen and Matthew Edward, with his wife, Sheryl Berkoff.

