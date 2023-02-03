Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 3, 2023 / 1:04 PM

'Unstable': Rob Lowe, son John Owen tease Netflix comedy series

By Annie Martin
1/5
Rob Lowe (C), pictured with sons Matthew Lowe and John Owen Lowe (R), stars with John Owen Lowe in the new series "Unstable." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Rob Lowe (C), pictured with sons Matthew Lowe and John Owen Lowe (R), stars with John Owen Lowe in the new series "Unstable." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Unstable.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the comedy series Friday featuring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe.

Advertisement

In the preview, Lowe and his son introduce Unstable, which follows Ellis Dragon (Lowe), a "famous, chaotic" tech genius and Jackson Dragon (John Owen Lowe), his "fed-up son."

"Ellis Dragon is increasingly unstable," Lowe said. "Hence the title."

"He is trying to find meaning in his life. The board of the company is worried about his mental capacity," he added. "And the son is the only person who can really reach his father."

Unstable is about "a father-son dynamic that's very relatable but under a really specific lens, which is a father who loves being the center of attention and his son, who feels the exact opposite, " according to John Owen Lowe.

Unstable premieres March 30 on Netflix.

Lowe has two sons, John Owen and Matthew Edward, with his wife, Sheryl Berkoff.

Advertisement

Read More

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa celebrate baby boy's birth Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher attend 'Your Place or Mine' premiere Dwayne Johnson gives thanks after mom survives car crash What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches': AMC renews series for Season 2
TV // 2 hours ago
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches': AMC renews series for Season 2
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "Mayfair Witches," a supernatural drama based on the Anne Rice book series, will return for a second season on AMC.
'1923': Paramount+ renews 'Yellowstone' prequel for Season 2
TV // 2 hours ago
'1923': Paramount+ renews 'Yellowstone' prequel for Season 2
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "1923," a Western drama starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, will return for a second season on Paramount+.
James Cameron recreates controversial 'Titanic' scene in Nat Geo special
TV // 4 hours ago
James Cameron recreates controversial 'Titanic' scene in Nat Geo special
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron has recreated a controversial scene from his classic film "Titanic" in the hopes of settling a long simmering debate.
Dan Aykroyd to host 'History of the World in Six Glasses'
TV // 5 hours ago
Dan Aykroyd to host 'History of the World in Six Glasses'
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Dan Aykroyd is set to host a six-part comedic docu-series called "A History of the World in Six Glasses" for the FOX Nation streaming service.
Sylvester Stallone's family to star in Paramount+ docu-series
TV // 5 hours ago
Sylvester Stallone's family to star in Paramount+ docu-series
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone has signed on to star in a Paramount+ docu-series, along with his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and adult daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.
Taylor Schilling: 'Dear Edward' is a 'heart-forward' story of tragedy, resilience
TV // 9 hours ago
Taylor Schilling: 'Dear Edward' is a 'heart-forward' story of tragedy, resilience
NEW YORK, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "OITNB" alum Taylor Schilling says she signed on to star in the plane-crash drama, "Dear Edward," because she knew "Friday Night Lights" writer-producer Jason Katims would tell the story in a sensitive way.
What to stream this weekend: 'Grammys,' 'Harlem' S2, 'Dear Edward'
TV // 9 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Grammys,' 'Harlem' S2, 'Dear Edward'
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "Harlem" Season 2, "Dear Edward," "Lyle, Lyle Crocodile," "Murder in Big Horn,'" "Killing County" and The Grammys are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
'Harlem' cast worked with intimacy coordinators on LGBTQ, comedic love scenes
TV // 10 hours ago
'Harlem' cast worked with intimacy coordinators on LGBTQ, comedic love scenes
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Gracy Byers, Meagan Good, Shoniqua Shandai, Tyler Lepley and creator Tracy Oliver discuss the love scenes and complicated relationships in Season 2 of "Harlem."
NBC renews 'Night Court' for Season 2
TV // 17 hours ago
NBC renews 'Night Court' for Season 2
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- NBC announced the renewal of "Night Court" for a second season on Thursday after four episodes of the "new-boot" have aired.
'Black Snow' trailer shows Travis Fimmel investigate cold case
TV // 1 day ago
'Black Snow' trailer shows Travis Fimmel investigate cold case
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- "Black Snow," a new crime drama starring Travis Fimmel, is coming to Sundance Now and AMC+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Saweetie to perform Super Bowl concert in 'Roblox'
Saweetie to perform Super Bowl concert in 'Roblox'
'Knock' star Kristen Crui: 'I wanted to see myself on a billboard'
'Knock' star Kristen Crui: 'I wanted to see myself on a billboard'
Jennifer Grey: Gwen Shamblin preyed on the vulnerable with eating disorders
Jennifer Grey: Gwen Shamblin preyed on the vulnerable with eating disorders
Taylor Schilling: 'Dear Edward' is a 'heart-forward' story of tragedy, resilience
Taylor Schilling: 'Dear Edward' is a 'heart-forward' story of tragedy, resilience
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement