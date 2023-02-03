Trending
Feb. 3, 2023 / 1:34 PM

'That '90s Show' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

By Annie Martin
Laura Prepon reprises Donna Pinciotti in the Netflix series "That '90s Show." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- That '90s Show will return for a second season on Netflix.

The streaming service announced Friday that it renewed the sitcom for Season 2.

That '90s Show is a sequel and reboot of That '70s Show, which had an eight-season run on Fox from 1998 to 2006. The series centers on Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of That '70's Show characters Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon).

Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Deyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan also star, while Grace, Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher make appearances.

That '90s Show follows Leia as she spends the summer with her grandparents Red (Smith) and Kitty (Rupp) in Point Place, Wisc., in 1995.

"It's 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen (Aufderheide)," an official description reads.

That '90s Show premiered on Netflix in January.

