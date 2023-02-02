Trending
Feb. 2, 2023 / 11:44 AM

'Star Wars: Visions' Volume 2 coming to Disney+ in May

By Annie Martin

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 is coming to Disney+ in May.

The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that it will release a new collection of animated shorts set in the Star Wars universe May 4 on Star Wars Day.

Volume 2 will feature nine new shorts from nine studios around the globe. The shorts feature animation styles from a variety of countries and cultures and offer a new perspective on the Star Wars mythos.

The animated anthology series first debuted in September 2021.

"The reaction to the first volume of Star Wars: Visions blew us away. We were delighted that this project inspired and resonated with so many people," Star Wars: Visions executive producer James Waugh said. "We always saw Star Wars: Visions as a framework for celebratory expressions of the franchise from some of the best creators working today. Animation is in a global renaissance, and we're constantly staggered by the amount of creativity pushing the medium forward."

"With Volume 1, the imaginative minds of Japan's anime industry were on full display. With Volume 2, we expanded our canvas to take audiences on a global tour of some of the most talented creators from around the world. We're so proud to be able to reveal the line-up of studios we've assembled," he added. "Every short is incredible, full of heart, scope, imagination, and the values that make stories distinctly Star Wars -- all while opening up bold new ways of seeing what a Star Wars story can be."

The Volume 2 shorts include:

"Sith," El Guiri (Spain)

"Screecher's Reach," Cartoon Saloon (Ireland)

"In the Stars," Punkrobot (Chile)

"I Am Your Mother," Aardman (U.K.)

"Journey to the Dark Head," Studio Mir (South Korea)

"The Spy Dancer," Studio La Cachette (France)

"The Bandits of Golak," 88 Pictures (India)

"The Pit," D'art Shtajio and Lucasfilm Ltd. (Japan)

"Aau's Song," Triggerfish (South Africa)

