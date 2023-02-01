Trending
Feb. 1, 2023 / 8:00 AM

Syndicated chat show 'Dr. Phil' ending after 21-year run

By Karen Butler
Dr. Phil McGraw attends the star unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,688th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in 2020. His eponymous talk show is ending this year after 21 seasons. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Dr. Phil McGraw attends the star unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,688th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in 2020. His eponymous talk show is ending this year after 21 seasons. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Syndicated talk show Dr. Phil will end its run with its current 21st season.

"I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television," host Phil McGraw, 72, said in a statement Tuesday.

"With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I'm moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do."

Reruns are expected to air with occasional new introductions or material from McGraw, including guest updates.

McGraw frequently appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the 1990s before he got his own series.

This will be the latest long-running daytime program to wrap in a 12-month period, along with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, Maury, Dr. Oz and The Real.

