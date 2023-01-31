Trending
TV
Jan. 31, 2023 / 11:49 AM

'FBI' crossover with 'International,' 'Most Wanted' coming in April

By Annie Martin
Missy Peregrym plays Maggie Bell on "FBI." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Missy Peregrym plays Maggie Bell on "FBI." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- FBI and its spinoff series FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will have a crossover event in April.

CBS said in a press release Tuesday that the series will have a three-hour global crossover event April 4 beginning at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The crossover will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

The event will be the second crossover for the FBI series, created by Dick Wolf. The first crossover aired in September 2021.

"As the FBIs continue to dominate on Tuesday nights, we will bring these three heroic -- and popular -- teams together for a second time," CBS Entertainment EVP of current programs Eric Kim said in a statement. "Our April 4 crossover event will be a non-stop thrilling experience that will keep viewers engaged in ways that only Dick Wolf's FBI world can."

FBI is in its fifth season on CBS and stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Jeremy Sisto.

FBI: Most Wanted returned for a fourth season in September and stars Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Alexa Davalos, while FBI: International is in its second season and stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed and Carter Redwood.

The schedule for the FBI crossover event is as follows:

FBI: International, March 4 at 8-9 p.m. EST

FBI, March 4 at 9-10 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted, March 4 at 10-11 p.m.

