Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 31, 2023 / 11:13 AM

'Acapulco': Apple TV+ renews comedy for Season 3

By Annie Martin
1/3
"Acapulco," a comedy series starring Eugenio Derbez, will return for a third season on Apple TV+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Acapulco," a comedy series starring Eugenio Derbez, will return for a third season on Apple TV+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Acapulco will return for a third season on Apple TV+.

The streaming service said in a press release Monday that it renewed the comedy series for Season 3.

Advertisement

Acapulco is inspired by the 2017 film How to Be a Latin Lover. The series follows Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), a 20-something cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco.

"In 1985, Máximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams. Under Don Pablo's guidance, he sets his eyes on one day running the entire Las Colinas operation by becoming the right-hand man of Diane," an official description reads. "Meanwhile, in present day, older Máximo (Eugenio Derbez) returns to Acapulco to make peace with the recent passing of Don Pablo, where he forced to confront some unfinished business young Máximo left behind."

Acapulco is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman.

"We at 3Pas Studios are thankful to Apple TV+, the perfect home for Acapulco, along with our production partner Lionsgate, filmmakers and cast and crew," Derbez said in a statement. "We have always believed that the stories we tell about our communities and cultures can resonate with global audiences, so crank up the AC, it's about to get a lot hotter at Las Colinas Resort."

Advertisement

"We've seen an overwhelming response from audiences all over the world who have fallen in love with Acapulco," Apple TV+ head of international programming Morgan Wandell added. "Eugenio, Austin, Ben, Eric, Kim and the talented cast and crew behind Acapulco have created a feel-good show that has a lot of heart, emotion, and laughs, and we can't wait to bring even more of that into season three."

Season 3 will see the older Maximo (Derbez) return to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes, while younger Maximo (Arrizon) continues his "climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he's worked so hard to build."

Sam Laybourne will serve as showrunner in Season 3, which begins production in the spring.

Read More

'Stranger Things,' Jenna Ortega among Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominees Austin Butler recalls 'immediate' connection with Lisa Marie Presley 'Love Island U.K.' alum Molly-Mae Hague gives birth to first child What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'FBI' crossover with 'International,' 'Most Wanted' coming in April
TV // 41 minutes ago
'FBI' crossover with 'International,' 'Most Wanted' coming in April
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "FBI" and its spinoffs "FBI: International" and "FBI: Most Wanted" will have a crossover event on CBS in April.
No second seasons of 'Reboot,' 'Kindred' on Hulu
TV // 2 hours ago
No second seasons of 'Reboot,' 'Kindred' on Hulu
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Time-travel drama "Kindred" and comedy "Reboot" will not be getting second seasons on streaming service Hulu.
Austin Butler recalls 'immediate' connection with Lisa Marie Presley
TV // 2 hours ago
Austin Butler recalls 'immediate' connection with Lisa Marie Presley
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Austin Butler recounted his first meeting with Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Showtime gets a new name, cancels three new series
TV // 3 hours ago
Showtime gets a new name, cancels three new series
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Showtime has canceled three of its new dramas as the cable TV network is rebranded "Paramount+ with Showtime."
What to watch: new shows featuring 'Game of Thrones' stars
TV // 4 hours ago
What to watch: new shows featuring 'Game of Thrones' stars
NEW YORK, Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star in the new hit series "The Last of Us." Here are other shows where you can catch former "GOT" stars.
'Power Book II: Ghost' renewed for Season 4, Michael Ealy to join cast
TV // 21 hours ago
'Power Book II: Ghost' renewed for Season 4, Michael Ealy to join cast
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Michael Ealy will star in "Power Book II: Ghost," which will return for a fourth season on Starz.
Nina Ali exits 'Real Housewives of Dubai' after one season
TV // 23 hours ago
Nina Ali exits 'Real Housewives of Dubai' after one season
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Nina Ali announced her departure from the Bravo reality series "Real Housewives of Dubai."
'My Brilliant Friend' photo introduces Season 4 cast
TV // 23 hours ago
'My Brilliant Friend' photo introduces Season 4 cast
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Alba Rohrwacher and Irene Maiorino will play Elena Greco and Lila Cerullo in the fourth and final season of the HBO series "My Brilliant Friend."
'One Piece' live-action series coming to Netflix in 2023
TV // 1 day ago
'One Piece' live-action series coming to Netflix in 2023
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a poster and release date for "One Piece," a live-action adaptation of the Eiichiro Oda manga.
Mariel Molino: Tough to trust anyone in mystery thriller 'Watchful Eye'
TV // 1 day ago
Mariel Molino: Tough to trust anyone in mystery thriller 'Watchful Eye'
NEW YORK, Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Mariel Molino and Amy Acker said it can be a challenge to talk about a mystery thriller like "The Watchful Eye" because they don't want to reveal the secrets and lies too soon and ruin the fun for viewers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
'Laverne & Shirley' actress Cindy Williams dead at 75
'Laverne & Shirley' actress Cindy Williams dead at 75
Stars remember TV icon Cindy Williams as 'fine and talented'
Stars remember TV icon Cindy Williams as 'fine and talented'
Jaime King: Mental health, abuse led to Sherri Papini kidnapping hoax
Jaime King: Mental health, abuse led to Sherri Papini kidnapping hoax
'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident
'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement