'Acapulco': Apple TV+ renews comedy for Season 3

"Acapulco," a comedy series starring Eugenio Derbez, will return for a third season on Apple TV+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Acapulco will return for a third season on Apple TV+. The streaming service said in a press release Monday that it renewed the comedy series for Season 3. Advertisement

Acapulco is inspired by the 2017 film How to Be a Latin Lover. The series follows Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), a 20-something cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco.

"In 1985, Máximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams. Under Don Pablo's guidance, he sets his eyes on one day running the entire Las Colinas operation by becoming the right-hand man of Diane," an official description reads. "Meanwhile, in present day, older Máximo (Eugenio Derbez) returns to Acapulco to make peace with the recent passing of Don Pablo, where he forced to confront some unfinished business young Máximo left behind."

Acapulco is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman.

"We at 3Pas Studios are thankful to Apple TV+, the perfect home for Acapulco, along with our production partner Lionsgate, filmmakers and cast and crew," Derbez said in a statement. "We have always believed that the stories we tell about our communities and cultures can resonate with global audiences, so crank up the AC, it's about to get a lot hotter at Las Colinas Resort."

"We've seen an overwhelming response from audiences all over the world who have fallen in love with Acapulco," Apple TV+ head of international programming Morgan Wandell added. "Eugenio, Austin, Ben, Eric, Kim and the talented cast and crew behind Acapulco have created a feel-good show that has a lot of heart, emotion, and laughs, and we can't wait to bring even more of that into season three."

Season 3 will see the older Maximo (Derbez) return to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes, while younger Maximo (Arrizon) continues his "climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he's worked so hard to build."

Sam Laybourne will serve as showrunner in Season 3, which begins production in the spring.