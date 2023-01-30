Trending
Jan. 30, 2023

'Power Book II: Ghost' renewed for Season 4, Michael Ealy to join cast

By Annie Martin
1/4
Michael Ealy will star in "Power Book II: Ghost," which will return for a fourth season on Starz. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Michael Ealy will star in "Power Book II: Ghost," which will return for a fourth season on Starz. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Power Book II: Ghost will return for a fourth season on Starz.

The network announced in a press release Monday that it renewed the drama series for Season 4.

The news comes ahead of the show's Season 3 premiere, which airs March 17.

In addition, Michael Ealy will join the cast as a series regular in Season 4.

Ealy will play Detective Don Carter, an NYPD officer who was on track to become police commissioner until his wife was killed in a crossfire between rival drug gangs.

"Vowing to make the streets safer, Carter traded in his tie for a kevlar vest and now leads an elite NYPD drug task force that elicits concrete results against drug related violence. While his achievements are noteworthy public recognition, nothing can bring back his lost love," an official description reads.

Power Book II: Ghost is a sequel to the Starz series Power. The show follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), the son of Power's James St. Patrick, as he struggles to leave behind his father's drug empire.

Production on Season 4 is underway in New York.

"The high-octane drama of Power Book II: Ghost continues to resonate with our viewers and we're thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut," Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby said in a statement. "It's clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast."

Ealy is known for his roles on The Good Wife, Almost Human and Being Mary Jane. He recently appeared on Bel-Air and Reasonable Doubt.

